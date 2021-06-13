North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 13

TEXAS STALLION STAUNCH AVENGER DIVISION S., LS, $75,000, 2YO, C/G, 5F, 6-13.

4—

TENGO MIS PAPELES, c, 2, My Golden Song–Rudita, by Valid Expectations. ($25,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Sanders, Wayne and Hirsch, Larry, B-Macassar Corporation (TX), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $47,250.

2—

Pickingupstrangers, c, 2, Too Much Bling–Write When Ready, by More Than Ready. ($5,200 ’20 TEXSUM). O-GFB Racing LLC and Pish, Danny, B-Douglas Scharbauer (TX), $15,000.

5—

Pinky Ring Bling, c, 2, Too Much Bling–Formal Flyer, by Early Flyer. ($5,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Lone Star Racing Club, B-Ronald Ellerbee & Margaret Ellerbee (OK), $8,250.

Also Ran: Bodymoor Heath.

Winning Time: :58 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 9 3/4, 4 3/4, 4.