North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 13

|PEGASUS S., MTH, $147,500, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 6-13.
|2—
|MANDALOUN, c, 3, Into Mischief–Brooch, by Empire Maker. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $90,000.
|4—
|Weyburn, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Sunday Affair, by A.P. Indy. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), $30,000.
|3—
|Dr Jack, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Marion Ravenwood, by A.P. Indy. ($250,000 ’18 KEENOV; $170,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Harrell Ventures, LLC, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Brooklyn Strong, Lugamo.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 2HF, 15HF.
|Odds: 0.30, 4.90, 5.30.
|SEARCHING S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/2MT, 6-13.
|5—
|BLAME DEBBIE, f, 4, Blame–Jadwa, by Invasor (ARG). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Cloonan, Michael P and Thornton, Timothy C, B-Tim Thornton & Tony Holmes (KY), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $60,000.
|7—
|Luck Money, f, 4, Lookin At Lucky–Flagrant, by Rahy. O-Catherine M Wills, B-Dr Catherine Wills (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Crystalle, f, 4, Palace Malice–Undo, by Flatter. ($220,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Gary Barber, B-Glendalough LLC (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Whatdoesasharksay, Breviary, Proper Storm.
|Winning Time: 2:38 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 3HF, 2, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 2.10, 1.20, 3.00.
|PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 6-13.
|1—
|PIXELATE, c, 4, City Zip–Speckled, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Joe Bravo, $60,000.
|8—
|Logical Myth, g, 5, Data Link–Undo, by Flatter. ($37,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-JPS Racing, B-Glendalough LLC (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Eons, h, 5, Giant’s Causeway–Golden Antigua, by Hansel. ($300,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Mark B Grier, B-Camas Park Stud (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Argonne, Midnight Tea Time, Talk Or Listen (IRE), English Bee, Mokheef, Alwaysmining, Doc Boy, Glad Moon (GER).
|Winning Time: 1:53 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1, 1, 1.
|Odds: 1.10, 13.60, 7.10.
|STORMY BLUES S., PIM, $100,000, 3YO, F, 5F, 6-13.
|10—
|STREET LUTE, f, 3, Street Magician–Alottalute, by Midnight Lute. ($10,500 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Lucky 7 Stables, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Dr Brooke Bowman (MD), T-John J. Robb, J-Xavier Perez, $60,000.
|6—
|Malibu Beauty, f, 3, Buffum–Slow and Steady, by Malibu Moon. O-Z W P Stable, Inc and Non Stop Stable, B-ZWP Stable & Non Stop Stable (MD), $20,000.
|7—
|Prodigy Doll, f, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Hi Lili, by Silver Deputy. O-HnR Nothhaft Horse Racing, LLC, B-Tolo Thoroughbreds & Michael A Spirito (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Proper Attire, Whiskey and Rye, Beautiful Grace, Catching the Wind.
|Winning Time: :58 (ft)
|Margins: HF, NO, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 3.90, 12.40.
|SHINE AGAIN S., PIM, $95,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-13.
|1—
|CHUB WAGON, f, 4, Hey Chub–Takin the Plunge, by Lion Heart. O-Lopez, Daniel J and Chestnut, George, B-Joe-Dan Farm & George Chestnut (PA), T-Guadalupe Preciado, J-Jomar Torres, $55,000.
|2—
|Hello Beautiful, f, 4, Golden Lad–Hello Now, by Tiznow. ($6,500 ’18 FTMDEC). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Frassetto, Albert, Parkinson, Mark, K-Mac Stable and Magic City Stables, LLC, B-Hillwood Stables, LCC (MD), $20,000.
|6—
|Paisley Singing, f, 4, Golden Lad–Signaling, by Smoke Glacken. ($1,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-C and B Stables, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Never Enough Time, Anna’s Bandit, Lucre, Unique Factor, Dontletsweetfoolya.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3, 1.
|Odds: 0.50, 2.50, 59.70.
|POSSIBLY PERFECT S., SA, $82,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/4MT, 6-13.
|7—
|RIDEFORTHECAUSE, m, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Danceforthecause, by Giant’s Causeway. ($1,000,000 2020 FTKNOV). O-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Mario Gutierrez, $48,840.
|3—
|Dogtag, m, 5, War Front–Diamond Necklace, by Unbridled’s Song. O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-LNJ Foxwoods (KY), $16,280.
|5—
|Neige Blanche (FR), f, 4, Anodin (IRE)–Bianca Neve (FR), by Muhtathir (GB). O-Madaket Stables LLC, De Seroux, Laura, Naify, Marsha and Powell, Mathilde, B-Ecurie Du Sud (FR), $9,768.
|Also Ran: Go Big Blue Nation, Lady Noguez, Catch the Eye, Kuora (PER), Dynapower.
|Winning Time: 2:02 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 7.00, 0.50, 6.20.
|TEXAS STALLION STAUNCH AVENGER DIVISION S., LS, $75,000, 2YO, C/G, 5F, 6-13.
|4—
|TENGO MIS PAPELES, c, 2, My Golden Song–Rudita, by Valid Expectations. ($25,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Sanders, Wayne and Hirsch, Larry, B-Macassar Corporation (TX), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $47,250.
|2—
|Pickingupstrangers, c, 2, Too Much Bling–Write When Ready, by More Than Ready. ($5,200 ’20 TEXSUM). O-GFB Racing LLC and Pish, Danny, B-Douglas Scharbauer (TX), $15,000.
|5—
|Pinky Ring Bling, c, 2, Too Much Bling–Formal Flyer, by Early Flyer. ($5,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Lone Star Racing Club, B-Ronald Ellerbee & Margaret Ellerbee (OK), $8,250.
|Also Ran: Bodymoor Heath.
|Winning Time: :58 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 9 3/4, 4 3/4, 4.
|Odds: 0.30, 8.90, 3.80.
|LANE’S END DANNY SHIFFLETT SCHOLARSHIP S., LS, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7 1/2FT, 6-13.
|7—
|BOERNE, f, 4, Fed Biz–Seeking the Jewel, by Seeking the Gold. ($10,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-De Luca and Sons Stable, B-Randi Moreau-Sipiere & Eric Moreau-Sipiere (TX), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $45,000.
|2—
|Zarelda, m, 6, My Golden Song–Tiz Tiz, by Tiznow. O-Billy Clevenger, B-Billy Clevenger (TX), $15,000.
|5—
|Shes Our Fastest, m, 6, Oratory–Dawali, by Festival of Light. ($14,000 ’16 TEXAUG; $50,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Norman, Mark and Norman Stables LLC, B-Euerka Thoroughbred Farm (TX), $8,250.
|Also Ran: Miss Perfecta, Corluna, Ima Discreet Lady, Herbs Love, Discreet Smile, Gee She Sparkles, No Mas Tequila, Tahitian Breeze.
|Winning Time: 1:28 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 1, NO.
|Odds: 4.60, 11.00, 4.20.
|TEXAS STALLION PAN ZARETA DIVISION S., LS, $75,000, 2YO, F, 5F, 6-13.
|7—
|EAGLE EXPRESS, f, 2, Eagle–My Girl Bess, by More Than Ready. O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (TX), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $45,000.
|1—
|Its a Gee Thing, f, 2, Early Flyer–Gucci Brown, by Big Brown. ($10,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-GFB Racing LLC and Pish, Danny, B-Ashley Hiller (TX), $15,000.
|2—
|Texas Thunder, f, 2, Bradester–Bronxgirl, by Corinthian. ($5,000 ’20 TEXSUM; $112,000 2021 TEXAPR). O-Carl R Moore Management LLC, B-Robert C Francis (TX), $8,250.
|Also Ran: Wicked Song, Mysterious Star, Sea of Life, Pow Pow, Jan’s Turn to Win.
|Winning Time: :58 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5, 8 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.00, 2.30, 8.40.
|WAYNE HANKS MEMORIAL S., LS, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 6-13.
|3—
|DIRECT DIAL, h, 6, Too Much Bling–Fast Find, by Mineshaft. ($105,000 ’16 TEXAUG). O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (TX), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $45,000.
|4—
|Mr Money Bags, g, 5, Silver City–Miss Photogenic, by You and I. O-Erma Cobb, B-Roy W Cobb (TX), $15,000.
|7—
|Kenai Bob, g, 5, Shackleford–Blue Ivy, by Distorted Humor. O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (TX), $8,250.
|Also Ran: Algebra, Shifty Henry, Bobby Brinkley, Good Judgment.
|Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 6, 3.
|Odds: 2.60, 1.20, 5.10.
|BEN’S CAT S., PIM, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 5F, 6-13.
|10—
|VALUED NOTION, g, 4, Great Notion–What Am I Gonna Do, by Partner’s Hero. ($120,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Steven Long & Jane Long (PA), T-Rodney Jenkins, J-Xavier Perez, $45,000.
|8—
|Air Token, g, 4, Golden Lad–Saint Dinorah, by St Averil. ($3,500 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Corrales Racing, LLC, B-Carol Ann Kaye (MD), $15,000.
|2—
|Oldies But Goodies, g, 6, Maclean’s Music–Keeper Kell, by Two Punch. O-R Larry Johnson, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Hemp, So Street, Xmasinthecity.
|Winning Time: :58 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 3 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 8.00, 4.70, 3.90.
|TEXAS HORSE RACING HALL OF FAME S., LS, $50,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 6-13.
|6—
|SUNLIT SONG, g, 6, My Golden Song–Fly So True, by Early Flyer. O-Barnett, Carolyn and Harding, Becky, B-Carolyn R Barnett (TX), T-Mindy J. Willis, J-David Cabrera, $30,000.
|1—
|Moojab Jr, g, 7, Moojab–Ticket, by Cryptoclearance. O-John L Pierce, II, B-Jose Luis Espinoza (TX), $10,000.
|3—
|Gottherightonebaby, g, 9, Sing Baby Sing–Foxy Jill, by Foxhound. O-Karen E Jacks, B-Tom Durant (TX), $5,500.
|Also Ran: Beta Lake, Redatory.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2, 2HF, NK.
|Odds: 0.30, 4.70, 22.00.
Leave a Reply