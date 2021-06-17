June 18, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 17

GEORGE LEWIS MEMORIAL S., TDN, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 6-17.
1—AUTHENTIC COWTOWN, g, 4, Cowtown Cat–Echt, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm and McDonald, James H, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-James H. McDonald, J-Malcolm Franklin, $45,000.
3—Mobil Solution, g, 6, Mobil–Perfect Solution, by Seeking the Gold. O-Danielle Agnello, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $15,000.
5—Sammy Da Bull, g, 5, Vertiformer–Seeking Trouble, by Seeking a Home. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Rodney C Faulkner (OH), $7,500.
Also Ran: Firsthand Justice, Funnel Cake, Pat’s Karma, Romantic Cowboy, Dr. Zarnett.
Winning Time: 1:46 3/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 3/4, 2, NK.
Odds: 4.90, 0.90, 47.00.
 
J. WILLIAM PETRO MEMORIAL H., TDN, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 6-17.
8—MOONLIT MISSION, f, 4, Shackleford–Moonlit River, by Maria’s Mon. ($18,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Belvedere Farm Inc (OH), T-Silvano M. Gonzalez, J-Jose A. Bracho, $45,000.
6—Drillit, m, 5, Drill–Way to Fly, by Bowman’s Band. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Eric Heyman (OH), $15,000.
10—Cali Dream, m, 7, Cowboy Cal–Afternoon Dreams, by Afternoon Deelites. O-Jerry Laria, B-Robert Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds L (OH), $7,500.
Also Ran: Tiz What, Totally Obsessed, Grizabella, Power Banker, I Recall.
Winning Time: 1:48 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 3/4, HD, 5 1/4.
Odds: 1.60, 2.20, 18.60.

