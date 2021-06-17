North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 17

GEORGE LEWIS MEMORIAL S., TDN, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 6-17.

1—

AUTHENTIC COWTOWN, g, 4, Cowtown Cat–Echt, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm and McDonald, James H, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-James H. McDonald, J-Malcolm Franklin, $45,000.

3—

Mobil Solution, g, 6, Mobil–Perfect Solution, by Seeking the Gold. O-Danielle Agnello, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $15,000.

5—

Sammy Da Bull, g, 5, Vertiformer–Seeking Trouble, by Seeking a Home. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Rodney C Faulkner (OH), $7,500.

Also Ran: Firsthand Justice, Funnel Cake, Pat’s Karma, Romantic Cowboy, Dr. Zarnett.

Winning Time: 1:46 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 2 3/4, 2, NK.