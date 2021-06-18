June 18, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 18

HASTINGS S., EMD, $50,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-17.
8—IMA HAPPY CAT, m, 6, Smiling Tiger–Infernal McGoon, by Wekiva Springs. O-Spooner, Sue and Tim, B-Dale Mahlum (CA), T-Dan L. Markle, J-Julien Couton, $27,500.
4—Squan’s Kingdom, m, 7, Trappe Shot–Star Wisper, by Quiet American. ($31,000 ’15 FTKOCT; $18,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-John E Parker, B-Job D Turner (KY), $10,000.
7—Killarney Lass, m, 5, Eskendereya–Rena, by More Than Ready. ($25,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Sargent Stables, B-Zayat Stables, LLC (KY), $6,000.
Also Ran: Coco Bee, Dontkissntell, Uno Trouble Maker, Daffodil Sweet.
Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 1/4, 1 1/4, 2 3/4.
Odds: 4.80, 14.10, 7.20.
 
BUDWEISER S., EMD, $50,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-17.
1—PAPA’S GOLDEN BOY, g, 5, Harbor the Gold–Brookie Girl, by Proud Citizen. ($9,000 ’17 WASAUG). O-Lusk, Gary, Lusk, Deborah, Lusk, Jeff and Lusk, Peyton, B-Bar C Racing Stables Inc (WA), T-Vince Gibson, J-Julien Couton, $27,500.
2—Baja Sur, g, 5, Smiling Tiger–Premo Copy, by Supremo. ($67,000 ’17 WASAUG). O-Maryanski, John, Maryanski, Janene and Riverbend Stable, B-John Roche (WA), $10,000.
5—Take Charge Deputy, g, 6, Take Charge Indy–Promoted Deputy, by Deputy Minister. ($180,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Rosales Racing F1, B-Mercedes Stables LLC (CA), $6,000.
Also Ran: Unmachable, Muncey, Returray, Once On Whiskey.
Winning Time: 1:07 3/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 3/4, 5 1/4, 3/4.
Odds: 1.40, 0.60, 24.60.

