North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 18

BUDWEISER S., EMD, $50,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-17.

1—

PAPA’S GOLDEN BOY, g, 5, Harbor the Gold–Brookie Girl, by Proud Citizen. ($9,000 ’17 WASAUG). O-Lusk, Gary, Lusk, Deborah, Lusk, Jeff and Lusk, Peyton, B-Bar C Racing Stables Inc (WA), T-Vince Gibson, J-Julien Couton, $27,500.

2—

Baja Sur, g, 5, Smiling Tiger–Premo Copy, by Supremo. ($67,000 ’17 WASAUG). O-Maryanski, John, Maryanski, Janene and Riverbend Stable, B-John Roche (WA), $10,000.

5—

Take Charge Deputy, g, 6, Take Charge Indy–Promoted Deputy, by Deputy Minister. ($180,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Rosales Racing F1, B-Mercedes Stables LLC (CA), $6,000.

Also Ran: Unmachable, Muncey, Returray, Once On Whiskey.

Winning Time: 1:07 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 2 3/4, 5 1/4, 3/4.