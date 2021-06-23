June 23, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 23

HOOSIER BREEDERS SOPHOMORE S., IND, $77,200, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 6-23.
3—PEARL TIARA, f, 3, Majestic Harbor–Pearl Pendant, by Mineshaft. O-Hebel-Osborne, Loren, Hebel, Carol W, Pirman, Claudia, Pirman, Fred, Osborne, David and Ison, Dan, B-David W Osborne, Loren C Hebel-Osborne& Carol W Hebel (IN), T-Tim Glyshaw, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $45,394.
8—Diamond Solitaire, f, 3, Majestic Harbor–Diamond Seeker, by Sightseeing. O-Diamond Solitaire Partnership, B-David W Osborne, Loren Hebel Osborne &Warren Gene McLean (IN), $15,131.
1—Verry Amelia, f, 3, Verrazano–Flor de Amelia, by Cape Town. O-Rancho Monarca, LLC, B-Rancho Monarca, LLC (IN), $8,322.
Also Ran: Voodoo Justice, Timeless Glory, Quick and Easy, Found My Man.
Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (ft)
Margins: 8 3/4, 11, 4 1/4.
Odds: 5.90, 1.80, 1.20.
 
HOOSIER BREEDERS SOPHOMORE S., IND, $77,150, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 6-23.
9—HARD LUCK JUSTICE, g, 3, Harry’s Holiday–Grace of Gold, by Cactus Ridge. O-Joselyn Vanesa P Salazar, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), T-Lonnie Hinds, J-Samuel E. Bermudez, $44,900.
6—Altered, g, 3, Alternation–Whistlin’ Jean, by Pure Prize. O-Lauer, Penny S and Falcon Racing Stable, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $14,967.
2—Lookin At Justice, c, 3, Atreides–Traditionalist, by Aptitude. ($15,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $8,232.
Also Ran: Nobody Listens, A Few too Many, Sudden Shift, Gunfighterjustice, Daddy’s Back, Sky Judge.
Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 6 1/4, NO, 3/4.
Odds: 9.40, 61.30, 5.10.
 

