North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 23

|HOOSIER BREEDERS SOPHOMORE S., IND, $77,200, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 6-23.
|3—
|PEARL TIARA, f, 3, Majestic Harbor–Pearl Pendant, by Mineshaft. O-Hebel-Osborne, Loren, Hebel, Carol W, Pirman, Claudia, Pirman, Fred, Osborne, David and Ison, Dan, B-David W Osborne, Loren C Hebel-Osborne& Carol W Hebel (IN), T-Tim Glyshaw, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $45,394.
|8—
|Diamond Solitaire, f, 3, Majestic Harbor–Diamond Seeker, by Sightseeing. O-Diamond Solitaire Partnership, B-David W Osborne, Loren Hebel Osborne &Warren Gene McLean (IN), $15,131.
|1—
|Verry Amelia, f, 3, Verrazano–Flor de Amelia, by Cape Town. O-Rancho Monarca, LLC, B-Rancho Monarca, LLC (IN), $8,322.
|Also Ran: Voodoo Justice, Timeless Glory, Quick and Easy, Found My Man.
|Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 8 3/4, 11, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 5.90, 1.80, 1.20.
|
