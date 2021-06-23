North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 23

HOOSIER BREEDERS SOPHOMORE S., IND, $77,150, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 6-23.

9—

HARD LUCK JUSTICE, g, 3, Harry’s Holiday–Grace of Gold, by Cactus Ridge. O-Joselyn Vanesa P Salazar, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), T-Lonnie Hinds, J-Samuel E. Bermudez, $44,900.

6—

Altered, g, 3, Alternation–Whistlin’ Jean, by Pure Prize. O-Lauer, Penny S and Falcon Racing Stable, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $14,967.

2—

Lookin At Justice, c, 3, Atreides–Traditionalist, by Aptitude. ($15,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $8,232.

Also Ran: Nobody Listens, A Few too Many, Sudden Shift, Gunfighterjustice, Daddy’s Back, Sky Judge.

Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 6 1/4, NO, 3/4.