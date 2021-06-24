North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 24

MYSTIC LAKE DERBY, CBY, $150,000, 3YO, 1MT, 6-23.

1—

KING OF MIAMI, g, 3, American Pharoah–Bombo Genesis, by Afleet Alex. O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Wesley A Ward (KY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Jareth Loveberry, $90,000.

6—

T D Dance, c, 3, Can the Man–Sheza Sweet Lemon, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($27,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stable, Farr, Paul and Team Hanley, B-Sovereign Farm, LLC (KY), $26,875.

8—

Modern Science (IRE), c, 3, Galileo (IRE)–Dixieland Kiss, by Dixie Union. (170,000EUR ’18 GOFNOV; $400,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Coolmore (IRE), $14,438.

Also Ran: Bodenheimer, Chess’s Dream, Go Speed Racer Go, Shady McGee (IRE), Shadizaar, Holy Vow, Sebastian’s Boy.

Winning Time: 1:34 3/5 (fm)

Margins: HD, HD, 1 1/4.