North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 24

|MYSTIC LAKE DERBY, CBY, $150,000, 3YO, 1MT, 6-23.
|1—
|KING OF MIAMI, g, 3, American Pharoah–Bombo Genesis, by Afleet Alex. O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Wesley A Ward (KY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Jareth Loveberry, $90,000.
|6—
|T D Dance, c, 3, Can the Man–Sheza Sweet Lemon, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($27,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stable, Farr, Paul and Team Hanley, B-Sovereign Farm, LLC (KY), $26,875.
|8—
|Modern Science (IRE), c, 3, Galileo (IRE)–Dixieland Kiss, by Dixie Union. (170,000EUR ’18 GOFNOV; $400,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Coolmore (IRE), $14,438.
|Also Ran: Bodenheimer, Chess’s Dream, Go Speed Racer Go, Shady McGee (IRE), Shadizaar, Holy Vow, Sebastian’s Boy.
|Winning Time: 1:34 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, HD, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 15.30, 0.60, 6.40.
|MYSTIC LAKE MILE S., CBY, $102,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 6-23.
|9—
|HIERONYMUS, c, 4, Girolamo–Pamona Ball, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $60,000.
|1—
|Cinco Star, g, 6, Three Hour Nap–Five Star Swank, by Five Star Day. O-John Mentz, B-John Mentz (MN), $19,500.
|8—
|Tut’s Revenge, g, 5, Eskendereya–Cat Five’ O, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Claim To Fame Stable, B-Lane Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $8,750.
|Also Ran: Summer Assault, Sonny Smack, Giant Payday, Parlor, Derby Code, Lord Dragon.
|Winning Time: 1:32 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, 2 3/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 3.50, 4.60, 4.50.
|DARK STAR TURF SPRINT S., CBY, $100,300, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 6-23.
|4—
|JAZZY TIMES, g, 8, Discreetly Mine–Jazzy Melissa, by Grand Slam. ($45,000 ’14 KEESEP; $460,000 2015 OBSMAR). O-Dennis F Smith, B-Rdurham Racing Llc (KY), T-David Van Winkle, J-Chad Lindsay, $60,000.
|1—
|High Crime, h, 5, Violence–Done in Love, by Smart Strike. O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), $18,125.
|8—
|Wellabled, h, 7, Shackleford–Expressive Diva, by In Excess (IRE). ($70,000 ’14 KEENOV; $50,000 ’15 KEESEP; $340,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Carolyn Wilson, B-PTS Ranch, LLC (KY), $9,063.
|Also Ran: Chess Master, Fireman Oscar, Minister of Soul, Mister Banjoman, Drena’s Star.
|Winning Time: :55 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 10.10, 2.00, 2.00.
|CURTIS SAMPSON OAKS, CBY, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 6-23.
|9—
|SARANYA, f, 3, The Factor–Salary Drive, by Mizzen Mast. ($320,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Peachtree Stable, B-Eico Ventures, Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $60,000.
|5—
|Amalfi Princess, f, 3, Temple City–Polish Flower, by Danzig. ($20,000 ’19 KEESEP; $40,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Monticule (KY), $17,500.
|7—
|Pretty in Pink, f, 3, Palace Malice–Pink and Black, by First Samurai. ($100,000 ’19 KEESEP; $8,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Judge Lanier Racing, LLC, B-Highclere, Inc (KY), $8,750.
|Also Ran: Spritz, Becca’s Rocket, Church Service, Xtrema, Heart Full of Soul, Don’tpassthepepper.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 1, NK.
|Odds: 0.70, 2.70, 16.80.
|LADY CANTERBURY S., CBY, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 6-23.
|8—
|EVIL LYN, f, 4, Wicked Strong–Miss Relentless, by Mr. Greeley. ($60,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC, Phil Needham & Judy Needham (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $60,000.
|6—
|Princess Causeway, m, 5, Giant’s Causeway–A. P. Investment, by A.P. Indy. ($200,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $18,125.
|9—
|Urban Fairytale, f, 4, Distorted Humor–Fairytale Ending (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Winchester Place Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Audley Farm Equine (VA), $9,063.
|Also Ran: Apple Dapple, Lady Lawyer, Beach Flower, Sweet Blindness, My Heart Sings.
|Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
|Margins: 1, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 0.80, 3.60, 4.40.
|MTA STALLION AUCTION S., CBY, $65,040, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 6-23.
|6—
|STAR OF THE NORTH, f, 3, The Hunk–Always a Star (IRE), by Danehill. O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (MN), T-Francisco Bravo, J-Ry Eikleberry, $39,600.
|7—
|Westa Waverly, g, 3, Westover Wildcat–Philadelphia Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($5,000 ’19 MINYRL). O-Ryan, Jeff and Starkson, Gary, B-Eugene P Boehlke & Rita A Boehlke (MN), $12,550.
|8—
|Our Last Chance, g, 3, Midshipman–Abc Me Win, by Alphabet Soup. O-Bush, Warren L and Eich, Ron, B-Warren Bush & Ron Eich (IA), $5,675.
|Also Ran: Rozey Cheeks, Irish Dawn, Just Chillin, Unbridled Bayou.
|Winning Time: 1:16 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7 1/4, 1, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.50, 4.10, 21.60.
