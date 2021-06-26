North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 26

|LADY JACQUELINE S., TDN, $250,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 6-26.
|2—
|CRYSTAL BALL, f, 4, Malibu Moon–Deja Vu, by Giant’s Causeway. ($335,000 ’18 KEESEP; $750,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-WinStar Stablemates Racing LLC, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Rodolphe Brisset, J-Luis Saez, $150,000.
|4—
|Miss Bigly, m, 5, Gemologist–Miss Puzzle (AUS), by Citidancer (IRE). ($120,000 ’16 KEENOV; $20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Agave Racing Stable and Rockin Robin Racing Stables, B-SF Bloodstock (KY), $50,000.
|5—
|Jilted Bride, f, 4, Wicked Strong–Cry At My Wedding, by Street Cry (IRE). ($150,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna, Carruth, Brady and Carruth, Zane, B-Bobby Jones Equine, LLC (FL), $25,000.
|Also Ran: Getridofwhatailesu, Horologist, Quickpay, Racinrosemary.
|Winning Time: 1:51 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 2 3/4, NO.
|Odds: 2.00, 5.80, 10.60.
|WAR CHANT S., CD, $150,000, 3YO, 1MT, 6-26.
|8—
|NEXT, c, 3, Not This Time–Bahia Beach, by Awesome Again. O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-John R. Velazquez, $97,500.
|5—
|Royal Prince, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Rose and Shine, by Mr. Sekiguchi. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Sandra Sexton and Silver Fern Farm (KY), $30,000.
|7—
|Helium, c, 3, Ironicus–Thundering Emilia, by Thunder Gulch. ($55,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-D J Stable LLC, B-Teneri Farm Inc & Bernardo Alvarez Calderon (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Dyn O Mite.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 2 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 2.30, 2.10, 1.00.
|DEBUTANTE S., CD, $150,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 6-26.
|7—
|BEHAVE VIRGINIA, f, 2, Unified–She’s Behaving, by Mineshaft. ($30,000 ’19 KEENOV; $115,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Lucky Seven Stable (Mackin), B-Khalid Mishref Alkahtani (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $90,210.
|8—
|Ontheonesandtwos, f, 2, Jimmy Creed–Cue the Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($37,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Greathouse, Deuce, Hutson, Cindy M and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $29,100.
|1—
|Wicked Halo, f, 2, Gun Runner–Just Wicked, by Tapit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $14,550.
|Also Ran: Tizplenty, Classiness, Catchusifyoucan, Compressed Energy, Mollie Kate.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, HF, 12 1/4.
|Odds: 4.10, 1.40, 2.80.
|TEPIN S., CD, $150,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 6-26.
|5—
|NAVRATILOVA, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Centre Court, by Smart Strike. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), T-George R. Arnold, II, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $87,420.
|8—
|Tobys Heart, f, 3, Jack Milton–Pick of the Pack, by Lil’s Lad. ($5,500 ’19 FTKOCT; $45,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Hamilton, Terry, Lynch, Brian A and Barber, Gary, B-Trackside Farms, Inc (KY), $28,200.
|10—
|New Boss, f, 3, Street Boss–Denali Dreamscape, by Corinthian. ($45,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Conrad, Barry and Carol, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $14,100.
|Also Ran: Town Avenger, Adventuring, Arm Candy, Invincible Gal (GB), Bullseye Beauty, Commanders Palace, Barista, Fairchild.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HD, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 9.40, 3.10, 8.20.
|MOUNTAIN TOP NEW MEXICO BRED THOROUGHBRED FUTURITY, RUI, $120,273, 2YO, 5F, 6-26.
|1—
|MARKED, f, 2, Marking–Lookin Better, by Lookin At Lucky. O-Lewis, R Lee and King, Brad E, B-Lee Lewis & Brad King (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Tracy J. Hebert, $61,996.
|9—
|Lonzo Who, g, 2, Comfort–Weekends for Love, by Not for Love. O-Stevens, Sam E and Stevens, Sammy L, B-Sam E Stevens & Sammy L Stevens (NM), $24,798.
|2—
|Life Jacket, g, 2, Abstraction–Partyband, by Chimes Band. O-Dale F Taylor Racing, LLC and Matney, Bob, B-Dale Taylor (NM), $14,879.
|Also Ran: Mark’s Warrior, Lead Monterey, Annie Get Ur Guns, Mr. Mercedes, Right On Time.
|Winning Time: :57 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HF, 6 3/4.
|Odds: 0.80, 3.90, 3.30.
|BERTRANDO S., LRC, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 6-26.
|1—
|DESMOND DOSS, h, 5, Grazen–Malley Girl, by Malek (CHI). O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Steven Miyadi, J-Abel Cedillo, $60,000.
|5—
|Tom’s Surprise, g, 4, Tom’s Tribute–Birthday Surprise, by Henrythenavigator. O-KAM Racing Stables and Malmstrom, Brent, B-DP Racing (CA), $20,000.
|3—
|Luvluv, g, 4, Lakerville–Lucera (IRE), by Fasliyev. O-Dupuis, Francoise, Dupuis, Jean Pierre and Neumann, Michael, B-Michael Neumann & Francoise Dupuis (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Brandothebartender, Scary Fast Smile.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1, 2.
|Odds: 1.60, 27.80, 11.20.
|HANSHIN CUP S., AP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 6-26.
|6—
|GUEST SUITE, g, 7, Quality Road–Guest House, by Ghostzapper. O-Contreras Stable Inc and Victory Stables, LLC, B-W S Farish & Kilroy ThoroughbredPartnership (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $58,800.
|7—
|Background, g, 4, Khozan–Ephyra, by Corinthian. O-Giddyup Stables, LLC, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), $19,600.
|2—
|What’s Up Dude, g, 7, First Dude–Rooney Doodle, by Lit de Justice. O-Danalisa Racing Stable, Inc, B-Larry Rivelli & Richard Ravin (IL), $10,780.
|Also Ran: Captivating Moon, Blue Sky Kowboy, Lemon Kick, Richiesinthehouse.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HD, HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 6.40, 4.20, 19.50.
|WILD APPLAUSE S., BEL, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 6-26.
|9—
|RUNAWAY RUMOUR, f, 3, Flintshire (GB)–Elusive Rumour, by Elusive Quality. O-Lawrence Goichman, B-Lawrence Goichman (NY), T-Jorge R. Abreu, J-Luis Cardenas, $55,000.
|2—
|Minaun (IRE), f, 3, Zoffany (IRE)–Bee Eater (IRE), by Green Desert. (8,000EUR ’19 GOFSPT). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Iris Smith Stable, LLC and Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Sir E J Loder (IRE), $20,000.
|4—
|Nevisian Sunrise, f, 3, War Front–My Miss Sophia, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC, B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Sussex Garden (IRE), Alda, Bubbles On Ice (IRE), Bye Bye, Lovestruck.
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HF, 1.
|Odds: 13.50, 1.25, 5.90.
|BOILING SPRINGS S., MTH, $75,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 6-26.
|7—
|POR QUE NO, f, 3, Wicked Strong–Cryptic Message, by Cryptograph. ($2,500 ’19 OBSJAN; $25,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $25,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Fano Racing, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-J. Kent Sweezey, J-Ferrin Peterson, $45,000.
|3—
|Shantisara (IRE), f, 3, Coulsty (IRE)–Kharana (IRE), by Dalakhani (IRE). (10,000gns 2020 TATGNS). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and LaPenta, Robert V, B-Mr Oliver Donlon (IRE), $15,000.
|5—
|Seasons, f, 3, Tapit–Winter Memories, by El Prado (IRE). O-LNJ Foxwoods and Phillips Racing Partnership, B-Phillips Racing Partnership (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Ravir, Marlborough Road (IRE), Miss Leslie.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 4HF, 3, HF.
|Odds: 3.80, 2.90, 0.70.
|DANIEL STEARNS CLEVELAND GOLD CUP S., TDN, $75,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 6-26.
|7—
|HISTORICALLY, g, 3, Carpe Diem–Delitefully Wild, by Offlee Wild. O-WinStar Farm LLC and Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Timothy E. Hamm, J-Luis Saez, $45,000.
|9—
|To Win, g, 3, Fed Biz–Hatta Flower, by Dixie Union. ($9,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Edwin Mundo, B-T/C Stable, LLC (OH), $15,000.
|4—
|Uptown, c, 3, Upstart–Mongoose Gold, by Mongoose. ($35,000 ’18 KEENOV; $30,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Donnybrook Stables & Wynn Blanton (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Buckeye Magic, Henry Mac, Exprimir, Brig, Kissinger, Team Leyendecker.
|Winning Time: 1:53 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 6.40, 45.70, 5.20.
|NOT SURPRISING S., GP, $75,000, 3YO, 1MT, 6-26.
|2—
|FIGHTING FORCE, c, 3, Air Force Blue–No Splits, by Smart Strike. ($55,000 ’18 KEENOV; $400,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Lea Farms, LLC, B-Royal oak Farm LLC, et al (KY), T-Jeff Engler, J-Samy Camacho, $46,035.
|5—
|Perfect Silent Cat, c, 3, Tale of the Cat–Silent Perfection, by Perfect Soul (IRE). ($6,000 2021 FTKFEB). O-Shamrock Highlands Thoroughbreds, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $14,850.
|3—
|Bright Devil (IRE), c, 3, Dark Angel (IRE)–Avenante (GB), by Champs Elysees (GB). (65,000EUR ’18 GOFNOV). O-Team Valor International and Barber, Gary, B-Newtown Stud (IRE), $7,425.
|Also Ran: Fulmini, King of Dreams, Sigiloso.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (yl)
|Margins: 3HF, 4, 3/4.
|Odds: 6.30, 23.80, 2.90.
|GREEN PASTURES S., PW, $50,000, 4YO/UP, 2 1/4MT, 6-26.
|10—
|CHIEF JUSTICE (GB), g, 6, Acclamation (GB)–Freedom Pass, by Gulch. (62,000gns ’16 TATOCT; 150,000gns 2017 TATAPR). O-Irvin S Naylor, B-G B Partnership (GB), T-Cyril Murphy, J-Jamie Bargary, $30,000.
|3—
|Baltimore Bucko (GB), g, 5, Sholokhov (IRE)–She Ranks Me (IRE), by Golan (IRE). (28,000EUR ’16 TATNNH). O-Buttonwood Farm, B-Mrs L Suenson-Taylor (GB), $9,000.
|4—
|Master Gunner, g, 8, War Front–Queen of the Night (GB), by Sadler’s Wells. (50,000gns 2016 TATHIT). O-Willow Oaks Stables, LLC, B-Queen Of The Night Syndicate (KY), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Fast Car, Perfect Tapatino (FR), Gowiththeflow (IRE), Court Ruler (IRE), Contented (IRE), City Dreamer (IRE), Kilronan, Repeat Repeat, Arch My Boy (GB).
|Winning Time: :00 (fm)
|Margins: HD, NK, 15.
|Odds: 0.00, 0.00, 0.00.
