North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 26

WAR CHANT S., CD, $150,000, 3YO, 1MT, 6-26.

8—

NEXT, c, 3, Not This Time–Bahia Beach, by Awesome Again. O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-John R. Velazquez, $97,500.

5—

Royal Prince, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Rose and Shine, by Mr. Sekiguchi. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Sandra Sexton and Silver Fern Farm (KY), $30,000.

7—

Helium, c, 3, Ironicus–Thundering Emilia, by Thunder Gulch. ($55,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-D J Stable LLC, B-Teneri Farm Inc & Bernardo Alvarez Calderon (KY), $15,000.

Also Ran: Dyn O Mite.

Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)

Margins: 3 3/4, 2 3/4, HD.