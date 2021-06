North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 28

NIAGARA S., FL, $50,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 6-28.

1—

A LIFE THAT’S GOOD, f, 3, Congrats–Lion’s Terms, by Lion Hearted. O-Emcee Stable LLC, B-Emcee Stable, LLC (NY), T-Jeremiah C. Englehart, J-Andre Shivnarine Worrie, $30,000.

2—

Summer Brew, f, 3, Summer Front–Smitten by Gold, by Medallist. ($42,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-NY Final Furlong Racing Stable and Maspeth Stable, B-Michele W Peters (NY), $11,000.

3—

Isle Storm, f, 3, Honorable Dillon–Freud Ian Girl, by Freud. O-Elizabeth Hendy, B-Elizabeth Hendy & Morgan Kline (NY), $6,000.

Also Ran: Pazzion.

Winning Time: 1:13 (ft)

Margins: 1 1/4, 4 1/4, 27 3/4.