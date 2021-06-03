June 4, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 3

June 3, 2021 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

ASTORIA S., BEL, $144,000, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 6-3.
4—HAPPY SOUL, f, 2, Runhappy–Cowgirl Lucky, by Stephen Got Even. ($50,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Gayla Rankin, B-Harris Training Center, LLC (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-John R. Velazquez, $87,000.
3—Constitution Gal, f, 2, Constitution–Spring Island, by Spring At Last. ($45,000 ’20 KEESEP; $195,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Gary Barber, B-Ledgelands, LLC (Shelley Ritter) &Andrew C Ritter & Constitution Syndicate (KY), $30,000.
1—She’s So Shiny, f, 2, Capo Bastone–Sky Ay Ay Ay, by Sky Mesa. O-Marc Ricker, B-Davaadorj Pureuvragchaa (KY), $15,000.
Also Ran: American Bound, Midsummer Nights.
Winning Time: 1:05 3/5 (ft)
Margins: 11HF, 1 1/4, 2 3/4.
Odds: 0.15, 8.70, 14.50.

