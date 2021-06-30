North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 30

BRICKYARD S., IND, $77,750, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-30.

11—

CHIPOFFTHEOLDBLOCK, g, 4, Ready’s Image–Mizzen My Momma, by Mizzen Mast. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), T-Michael E. Lauer, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $43,851.

1—

Double Tuff, g, 8, Skylord–Icey Energy, by Unbridled Energy. O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Carden, Jerry, B-Gary Simms (IN), $14,617.

4—

Flowerpecker, g, 5, Discreet Cat–Prairie Flower, by Flower Alley. ($11,000 ’17 INDOCT). O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Woods, Jane, B-Samuel and William Martin GST (IN), $8,039.

Also Ran: Two Last Words, Oscar P Q, Music to My Ears, Rock N June Bug, Jova, Max Express, Mr Manning, Maters N Taters.

Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (sy)

Margins: 1, 2HF, 1 3/4.