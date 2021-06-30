July 1, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 30

BRICKYARD S., IND, $77,750, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-30.
11—CHIPOFFTHEOLDBLOCK, g, 4, Ready’s Image–Mizzen My Momma, by Mizzen Mast. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), T-Michael E. Lauer, J-Marcelino Pedroza, $43,851.
1—Double Tuff, g, 8, Skylord–Icey Energy, by Unbridled Energy. O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Carden, Jerry, B-Gary Simms (IN), $14,617.
4—Flowerpecker, g, 5, Discreet Cat–Prairie Flower, by Flower Alley. ($11,000 ’17 INDOCT). O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Woods, Jane, B-Samuel and William Martin GST (IN), $8,039.
Also Ran: Two Last Words, Oscar P Q, Music to My Ears, Rock N June Bug, Jova, Max Express, Mr Manning, Maters N Taters.
Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (sy)
Margins: 1, 2HF, 1 3/4.
Odds: 1.00, 3.50, 14.90.
 
CHECKERED FLAG S., IND, $77,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-30.
6—EVER WONDER, m, 6, Jersey Town–Wildcat Wonder, by Forest Wildcat. ($5,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Dawn R Martin (IN), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Eduardo E. Perez, $44,989.
9—Hungarian Princess, f, 3, Pataky Kid–Help the Children, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Swifty Farms Inc, B-Swifty Farms Inc (IN), $14,996.
10—Serena Beck, f, 4, Bayern–Serena’s Reward, by Grand Reward. O-Walsh, Chris and Alan, B-Chris Walsh & Alan Walsh (IN), $8,248.
Also Ran: Expect Indy, Drinkatthecreek, Niece Jackie Davis, Beentheredonethat, Magical Peapod.
Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (sy)
Margins: 8HF, 1 1/4, 2 3/4.
Odds: 1.10, 1.50, 6.00.
 

