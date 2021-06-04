North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 4

TREMONT S., BEL, $139,500, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 6-4.

3—

OVERBORE, c, 2, Speightstown–Galina Point, by Saffir. ($275,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Peter Leidel, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Joel Rosario, $82,500.

2—

Kavod, c, 2, Lea–Weekend Connection, by Pulpit. ($3,500 ’20 KEESEP). O-Chapman, James K and Biddinger, Tritain, B-Steve J Grant (KY), $30,000.

4—

Trust Our Journey, c, 2, American Pharoah–Tribal Music, by A. P. Warrior. O-Palm Beach Racing, B-Hallmarc Stallions LLC & R Star Stallions (FL), $18,000.

Also Ran: Baytown Frosty.

Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (my)

Margins: 3/4, 2HF, 13 3/4.