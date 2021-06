North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 6

IT’S ONLY MONEY S., CT, $75,950, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 6-5.

9—

HYPOTHESIS, g, 4, Algorithms–Ideal Thoughts, by Not for Love. O-Jill Daniel, B-Francis W Daniel III (WV), T-Crystal G. Pickett, J-Jose Montano, $45,570.

3—

Sagebrush, g, 6, Fiber Sonde–Remy Doodles, by Grand Slam. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Timothy C Grams & Judith A Grams (WV), $15,190.

2—

Unrideabull, g, 7, Bullsbay–And Nobody Knows, by Colonial Affair. O-Michael E Sterling, B-Michael Sterling (WV), $8,355.

Also Ran: Aaron’s Tap, Fiber and Emily, Be Be Bop, Castle Bound.

Winning Time: :52 (ft)

Margins: NO, HF, 3/4.