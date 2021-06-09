North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 9

SHELBY COUNTY S., IND, $77,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-9.

4—

SHY MONEY, f, 4, Unbridled Express–Awesome Story, by Awesome Again. O-Paul King, B-Paul King (IN), T-Aaron M. West, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $44,496.

2—

Hungarian Princess, f, 3, Pataky Kid–Help the Children, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Swifty Farms Inc, B-Swifty Farms Inc (IN), $14,832.

1—

Sentimentaljourney, f, 4, Unbridled Express–No Other Like You, by Cozzene. ($0 ’18 INDOCT). O-Maggi Moss, B-St Simon Place (IN), $8,155.

Also Ran: Expect Indy, Pretty Assets, April’s No Fool, Niece Jackie Davis, Fireball Baby, Got Spirit.

Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (sy)

Margins: NO, 2HF, 2 1/4.