North American Non-Graded Stakes Results June 9

|OBEAH S., DEL, $100,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 6-9.
|10—
|DREAM MARIE, f, 4, Graydar–Lin Marie, by Curlin. ($10,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $25,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Miracle’s International Trading, Inc, B-Wynnstay LLC & GWR LLC (KY), T-Matthew J. Williams, J-Joe Bravo, $60,000.
|8—
|Miss Marissa, f, 4, He’s Had Enough–Ardara, by Arch. ($11,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Cammarota Racing LLC, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $20,000.
|11—
|Market Rumor, f, 4, Afleet Alex–Taylor Street, by Street Sense. O-Bloch, Randall L and Six Column Stables, LLC, et al, B-Randy Bloch, et al (KY), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Bajan Girl, Graceful Princess, Artful Splatter, Shyza.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (sy)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 2, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 8.70, 7.60, 3.40.
|WILLIAM HENRY HARRISON S., IND, $77,400, 3YO/UP, 6F, 6-9.
|9—
|MATERS N TATERS, g, 4, Santiva–Spousal Privilege, by Successful Appeal. O-Salvador Villalobos, B-Crystal Chapple DVM & Michael G Phelps (IN), T-Anthony F. Cunningham, J-Eduardo E. Perez, $44,582.
|2—
|Double Tuff, g, 8, Skylord–Icey Energy, by Unbridled Energy. O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Carden, Jerry, B-Gary Simms (IN), $14,861.
|3—
|Stop Hammertime, g, 5, Domestic Dispute–Insure, by Menifee. O-Thirstyacres Racing, LLC, B-Tianna Richardville (IN), $8,173.
|Also Ran: Oscar P Q, Max Express, Redskiesatnight, Thatswhatithought, Unbridled Beast, So Caught Up in U.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (sy)
|Margins: 2, HF, NK.
|Odds: 21.10, 0.90, 19.70.
|SHELBY COUNTY S., IND, $77,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 6-9.
|4—
|SHY MONEY, f, 4, Unbridled Express–Awesome Story, by Awesome Again. O-Paul King, B-Paul King (IN), T-Aaron M. West, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $44,496.
|2—
|Hungarian Princess, f, 3, Pataky Kid–Help the Children, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Swifty Farms Inc, B-Swifty Farms Inc (IN), $14,832.
|1—
|Sentimentaljourney, f, 4, Unbridled Express–No Other Like You, by Cozzene. ($0 ’18 INDOCT). O-Maggi Moss, B-St Simon Place (IN), $8,155.
|Also Ran: Expect Indy, Pretty Assets, April’s No Fool, Niece Jackie Davis, Fireball Baby, Got Spirit.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (sy)
|Margins: NO, 2HF, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 2.70, 1.80, 14.70.
