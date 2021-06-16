Sconsin faces five in Roxelana

A convincing winner of the May 22 Winning Colors S. (G3), Sconsin will be the one to beat in Saturday’s $110,000 Roxelana Overnight S. at Churchill Downs. The four-year-old filly tops a field of six females in the 6 1/2-furlong race, the featured event on an 11-race program.

Sconsin has shown an affinity for the track, recording three of her four career wins under the Twin Spires. By Include, the Lloyd Madison Farms homebred recorded a good second to Gamine in Derby City Distaff (G1) before rolling to a 3 1/4-length decision in the Winning Colors. Greg Foley trains the multiple graded stakes winner, and Tyler Gaffalione will be up on the late runner.

Grade 1 winner Bell’s the One is a main rival. A rallying dead-heat second in the Madison S. (G1) two back, the five-year-old mare did not fire when making a title defense in the May 1 Derby City Distaff, checking in fourth. Bell’s the One is a rebound candidate for Neil Pessin, and Corey Lanerie retains the mount.

Multiple Grade 3 scorer Four Graces will open her four-year-old season. Unraced since October, the Majesticperfection filly owns a 3-2-1-0 record at Churchill, including a win in the Dogwood S. (G3) last season. The Ian Wilkes-trained dark bay figures to be forwardly-placed with Julien Leparoux.

Jungle Juice, Miss Mosaic, and Shesomajestic complete the field.