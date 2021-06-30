Spot Plays July 1

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) Left Leaning Lucy, 4-1
|(6th) Know How, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|(5th) Darlene Strong, 7-2
|(6th) Cruzin Tatum, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Always Cool, 3-1
|(4th) Turnsandconditions, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Pistol P, 5-1
|(5th) Women Not Easy, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Galilee, 4-1
|(5th) Estilo Varonil, 8-1
|Ellis Park
|(1st) Wicked Ecstasy, 4-1
|(3rd) Girl Named Patsy, 4-1
|Emerald Downs
|(2nd) Brahms Forest, 7-2
|(4th) Silver Fury, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(3rd) Drakkar, 3-1
|(6th) Lil’ Sister Lou, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Fishing for Fun, 7-2
|(4th) Beauty Queen, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|(4th) Miss Inhofe, 3-1
|(7th) Blight, 8-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Sassy Cat, 3-1
|(4th) Irazu, 5-1
|Thistledown
|(6th) Tancahua, 7-2
|(7th) Shez Shacked Up, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Splendida, 4-1
|(4th) Big Cheeks, 7-2
