June 30, 2021

Spot Plays July 1

June 30, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) Left Leaning Lucy, 4-1
(6th) Know How, 7-2
Belterra Park (5th) Darlene Strong, 7-2
(6th) Cruzin Tatum, 7-2
Canterbury Park (3rd) Always Cool, 3-1
(4th) Turnsandconditions, 5-1
Charles Town (3rd) Pistol P, 5-1
(5th) Women Not Easy, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Galilee, 4-1
(5th) Estilo Varonil, 8-1
Ellis Park (1st) Wicked Ecstasy, 4-1
(3rd) Girl Named Patsy, 4-1
Emerald Downs (2nd) Brahms Forest, 7-2
(4th) Silver Fury, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Drakkar, 3-1
(6th) Lil’ Sister Lou, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Fishing for Fun, 7-2
(4th) Beauty Queen, 3-1
Indiana Grand (4th) Miss Inhofe, 3-1
(7th) Blight, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Sassy Cat, 3-1
(4th) Irazu, 5-1
Thistledown (6th) Tancahua, 7-2
(7th) Shez Shacked Up, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Splendida, 4-1
(4th) Big Cheeks, 7-2

