Spot Plays June 10

|Arlington
|
|(3rd) Comiskey Park, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) Morriston, 7-2
|Belmont Park
|
|(2nd) I Love Jaxson, 10-1
|
|
|(7th) Coastana, 10-1
|Belterra Park
|
|(6th) Untapped Fire, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) Nagini, 7-2
|
Canterbury
|
|(2nd) Twilight Galaxy, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Heavenly Gazebo, 9-2
|Charles Town
|
|(6th) Derby Day Dreams, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Ms. Haiti, 8-1
|Churchill Downs
|
|(5th) Gata Runz, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Polished Gem, 7-2
|Emerald Downs
|
|(3rd) American Buddha, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) He’s Bandido, 6-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(3rd) King Liam, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Wise Guy, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(4th) Sophie Antoinette,
3-1
|
|
|(6th) Robber Baron, 8-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(7th) Union Park Gal, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Angel of Verdun, 4-1
|Thistledown
|
|(2nd) Mellow Gold, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Lady’s Boy, 6-1
