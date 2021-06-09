June 9, 2021

Spot Plays June 10

June 9, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (3rd) Comiskey Park, 5-1
    (4th) Morriston, 7-2
Belmont Park   (2nd) I Love Jaxson, 10-1
    (7th) Coastana, 10-1
Belterra Park   (6th) Untapped Fire, 8-1
    (8th) Nagini, 7-2
Canterbury   (2nd) Twilight Galaxy, 7-2
    (5th) Heavenly Gazebo, 9-2
Charles Town   (6th) Derby Day Dreams, 4-1
    (8th) Ms. Haiti, 8-1
Churchill Downs   (5th) Gata Runz, 5-1
    (7th) Polished Gem, 7-2
Emerald Downs   (3rd) American Buddha, 3-1
    (4th) He’s Bandido, 6-1
Evangeline Downs   (3rd) King Liam, 7-2
    (5th) Wise Guy, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields   (4th) Sophie Antoinette, 3-1
    (6th) Robber Baron, 8-1
Indiana Grand   (7th) Union Park Gal, 6-1
    (8th) Angel of Verdun, 4-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Mellow Gold, 8-1
    (6th) Lady’s Boy, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions