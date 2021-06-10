June 10, 2021

Spot Plays June 11

June 10, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) Tiz a Queen, 4-1
(5th) Belle Brezing, 4-1
Belmont Park (3rd) Villainous, 4-1
(4th) Triple Americano, 5-1
Belterra Park (3rd) Saints Marching In, 7-2
(4th) Drink, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Earth Angel, 9-2
(3rd) Nellie Mac, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Orphan Hallie, 7-2
(4th) Royal Connection, 6-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Dejoke’s Song, 5-1
(3rd) Thetrashmanscoming, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Tim’s Street Girl, 4-1
(3rd) Handsome Account, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Lady Fiorella, 3-1
(3rd) Til the End, 4-1
Lone Star Park (3rd) Texas Crossbow, 5-1
(5th) Sheer Devil, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Gambit’s Girl, 3-1
(5th) Wave Jumper, 6-1
Penn National (2nd) Live Fire, 7-2
(3rd) Commissioner Biggs, 5-1
Prairie Meadows (3rd) Take That for Data, 7-2
(5th) East Moon Lake, 3-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Maggie’s Magic, 5-1
(6th) Big Bell, 4-1

*


