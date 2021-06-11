Spot Plays June 12

|Arlington
|
|(4th) Smokin Richie, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Tornado Boy, 7-2
|Belmont Park
|
|(1st) Tenderness, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Too Early, 8-1
|Charles Town
|
|(1st) Manley Cross, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Jacob T, 10-1
|
Churchill Downs
|
|(4th) Priddis, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Sams Time, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|
|(1st) She’s All Courage,
9-2
|
|
|(5th) Law of the Land, 5-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(4th) Mistake Present, 10-1
|
|
|(8th) Explosively Hot, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(4th) Jeanne B, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Warm Summer, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(3rd) Trevess, 4-1
|
|
|(11th) Sixty One, 6-1
|Lone Star Park
|
|(2nd) Jackman, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Mac B Quick, 10-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(3rd) Mom Said Yes, 10-1
|
|
|(6th) Morricone, 5-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(5th) Risen Change, 9-2
|
|
|(9th) Eagerly, 5-1
|Pimlico
|
|(2nd) Shackaboom, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Hot Choice, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(1st) Monday Confession,
9-2
|
|
|(6th) Long Term Thinking,
3-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(7th) Equilove, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Colosi, 3-1
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Pipestone, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) The Good Witch, 4-1
Leave a Reply