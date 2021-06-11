June 11, 2021

Spot Plays June 12

June 11, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington   (4th) Smokin Richie, 3-1
    (7th) Tornado Boy, 7-2
Belmont Park   (1st) Tenderness, 3-1
    (5th) Too Early, 8-1
Charles Town   (1st) Manley Cross, 3-1
    (6th) Jacob T, 10-1
Churchill Downs   (4th) Priddis, 5-1
    (7th) Sams Time, 7-2
Delaware Park   (1st) She’s All Courage, 9-2
    (5th) Law of the Land, 5-1
Evangeline Downs   (4th) Mistake Present, 10-1
    (8th) Explosively Hot, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (4th) Jeanne B, 7-2
    (10th) Warm Summer, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Trevess, 4-1
    (11th) Sixty One, 6-1
Lone Star Park   (2nd) Jackman, 3-1
    (9th) Mac B Quick, 10-1
Louisiana Downs   (3rd) Mom Said Yes, 10-1
    (6th) Morricone, 5-1
Monmouth Park   (5th) Risen Change, 9-2
    (9th) Eagerly, 5-1
Pimlico   (2nd) Shackaboom, 7-2
    (5th) Hot Choice, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (1st) Monday Confession, 9-2
    (6th) Long Term Thinking, 3-1
Santa Anita   (7th) Equilove, 4-1
    (9th) Colosi, 3-1
Woodbine   (4th) Pipestone, 6-1
    (5th) The Good Witch, 4-1

