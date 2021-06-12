Spot Plays June 13

|Belmont Park
|(5th) Feast, 10-1
|(6th) Bronx Bomber, 7-2
|Canterbury
|(3rd) Liberty Files, 3-1
|(7th) My Cowboy, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) Anna’s Moonlight, 4-1
|(7th) High Fashion, 6-1
|Golden
Gate Fields
|(2nd) Hula King, 6-1
|(10th) Rose Princess, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Nicole Princess, 4-1
|(10th) Road to Success, 3-1
|Lone Star Park
|(2nd) Texas Tidelands, 6-1
|(6th) Pinky Ring Bling, 8-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(3rd) Golden Palace, 5-1
|(6th) Dialed J, 6-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Wedontbelieveher, 7-2
|(3rd) Emirates Affair, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Escape Velocity, 4-1
|(3rd) Hot N Spicy Love, 9-2
|Pimlico
|(6th) Cannon’s Roar, 8-1
|(10th) Malibu Beauty, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Gospel Musketeer, 8-1
|(6th) Lipstick Lady, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Kleen Karma, 6-1
|(5th) Hapi Hapi, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) P S Charlie Brown,
10-1
|(11th) Mnemba Island, 10-1
