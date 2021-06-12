June 12, 2021

Spot Plays June 13

June 12, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (5th) Feast, 10-1
    (6th) Bronx Bomber, 7-2
Canterbury   (3rd) Liberty Files, 3-1
    (7th) My Cowboy, 9-2
Churchill Downs   (4th) Anna’s Moonlight, 4-1
    (7th) High Fashion, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields   (2nd) Hula King, 6-1
    (10th) Rose Princess, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Nicole Princess, 4-1
    (10th) Road to Success, 3-1
Lone Star Park   (2nd) Texas Tidelands, 6-1
    (6th) Pinky Ring Bling, 8-1
Louisiana Downs   (3rd) Golden Palace, 5-1
    (6th) Dialed J, 6-1
Monmouth Park   (1st) Wedontbelieveher, 7-2
    (3rd) Emirates Affair, 7-2
Mountaineer   (2nd) Escape Velocity, 4-1
    (3rd) Hot N Spicy Love, 9-2
Pimlico   (6th) Cannon’s Roar, 8-1
    (10th) Malibu Beauty, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (5th) Gospel Musketeer, 8-1
    (6th) Lipstick Lady, 9-2
Santa Anita   (1st) Kleen Karma, 6-1
    (5th) Hapi Hapi, 5-1
Woodbine   (1st) P S Charlie Brown, 10-1
    (11th) Mnemba Island, 10-1

