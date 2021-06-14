Spot Plays June 15

|Belterra Park
|
|(3rd) Abramax, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Dancingintodark, 7-2
|Canterbury
|
|(1st) Distinct Approval,
3-1
|
|
|(6th) Front Office, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|
|(5th) Smite, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Inalienable Rights,
7-2
|Fort
Erie
|
|(4th) I Have Feelings, 6-1
|
|
|(11th) Zoomer Music, 4-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(2nd) Galileo’s Rock, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) More Good Times, 5-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(1st) Big Band’s Luck, 7-2
|
|
|(2nd) Tigerbeach, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|
|(5th) Another for Mario,
6-1
|
|
|(8th) Pendrell Moon, 6-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(3rd) Fried Rice King, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Bouncing Around, 3-1
|Penn National
|
|(2nd) Venomous State, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) A T M Awesome, 4-1
|Thistledown
|
|(2nd) Miss Mac, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Wicked Ways, 3-1
