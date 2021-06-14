June 14, 2021

Spot Plays June 15

June 14, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (3rd) Abramax, 3-1
    (5th) Dancingintodark, 7-2
Canterbury   (1st) Distinct Approval, 3-1
    (6th) Front Office, 7-2
Finger Lakes   (5th) Smite, 3-1
    (8th) Inalienable Rights, 7-2
Fort Erie   (4th) I Have Feelings, 6-1
    (11th) Zoomer Music, 4-1
Indiana Grand   (2nd) Galileo’s Rock, 7-2
    (6th) More Good Times, 5-1
Louisiana Downs   (1st) Big Band’s Luck, 7-2
    (2nd) Tigerbeach, 7-2
Mountaineer   (5th) Another for Mario, 6-1
    (8th) Pendrell Moon, 6-1
Parx Racing   (3rd) Fried Rice King, 7-2
    (7th) Bouncing Around, 3-1
Penn National   (2nd) Venomous State, 5-1
    (6th) A T M Awesome, 4-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Miss Mac, 4-1
    (8th) Wicked Ways, 3-1

