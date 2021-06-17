Spot Plays June 18

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(2nd) Senora Roma, 3-1
|(4th) Juju Specialgirl, 3-1
|Belmont Park
|(5th) Kikkerland, 3-1
|(6th) Cotton, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|(4th) Propose, 7-2
|(6th) King Bing Hawk, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(4th) In the Gospel, 3-1
|(6th) Bird Traffic, 6-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Speedometer, 3-1
|(3rd) Trebbiano, 5-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(5th) Astounding, 3-1
|(7th) Treys Midnite Moon, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) C My Meister, 5-1
|(6th) Restofthestory, 5-1
|Lone Star Park
|(3rd) Kats Second Silver, 7-2
|(6th) Half Ours to Keep, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Dance for the Gold, 7-2
|(5th) Bee Major, 3-1
|Penn National
|(4th) Stare Decisis, 3-1
|(6th) Taxable Goods, 7-2
|Pimlico
|(1st) Striking It Lucky, 9-2
|(6th) El Rojo, 5-1
|Pleasanton
|(1st) Fifty Fifty Chance, 3-1
|(3rd) Dreamer’s Reality, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Warrior’s Run, 7-2
|(7th) Spurwink Lane, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Miss Bellatrix, 8-1
|(3rd) Really Big News, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Delightful Dreamer, 3-1
|(2nd) Jill, 4-1
