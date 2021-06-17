June 17, 2021

Spot Plays June 18

June 17, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) Senora Roma, 3-1
(4th) Juju Specialgirl, 3-1
Belmont Park (5th) Kikkerland, 3-1
(6th) Cotton, 7-2
Belterra Park (4th) Propose, 7-2
(6th) King Bing Hawk, 9-2
Charles Town (4th) In the Gospel, 3-1
(6th) Bird Traffic, 6-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Speedometer, 3-1
(3rd) Trebbiano, 5-1
Evangeline Downs (5th) Astounding, 3-1
(7th) Treys Midnite Moon, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) C My Meister, 5-1
(6th) Restofthestory, 5-1
Lone Star Park (3rd) Kats Second Silver, 7-2
(6th) Half Ours to Keep, 4-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Dance for the Gold, 7-2
(5th) Bee Major, 3-1
Penn National (4th) Stare Decisis, 3-1
(6th) Taxable Goods, 7-2
Pimlico (1st) Striking It Lucky, 9-2
(6th) El Rojo, 5-1
Pleasanton (1st) Fifty Fifty Chance, 3-1
(3rd) Dreamer’s Reality, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (5th) Warrior’s Run, 7-2
(7th) Spurwink Lane, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Miss Bellatrix, 8-1
(3rd) Really Big News, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Delightful Dreamer, 3-1
(2nd) Jill, 4-1

