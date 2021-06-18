Spot Plays June 19

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(4th) Skip the Smalltalk, 7-2
|(5th) Simple Logic, 3-1
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Sengekontacket, 3-1
|(3rd) Katama Moonlight, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Carter’s Run, 3-1
|(3rd) Kingston Time, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Break Curfew, 7-2
|(3rd) Be Like Water, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Stevethevandriver, 6-1
|(2nd) Nine Martinis, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(2nd) Pure Valor, 3-1
|(6th) Maw Maw’s Sophia, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Here Comes Bullet, 3-1
|(4th) Salute the Colonel, 3-1
|Lone Star Park
|(3rd) Shiningdownondalis, 3-1
|(4th) Midnight Karma, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(4th) Lil Allie Dancer, 3-1
|(5th) Serbian Sailor, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(2nd) Relishment, 7-2
|(3rd) Shendam, 3-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Our Hoisted Mast, 7-2
|(4th) Band On Tour, 4-1
|Pleasanton
|(1st) Wahasha, 7-2
|(2nd) Get’em Tiger, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) He’s Munnie, 6-1
|(6th) Lookin for Eight, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Kanderel, 4-1
|(5th) Lincoln Hawk, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Livin in the Six, 7-2
|(2nd) Princess Fabiana, 7-2
