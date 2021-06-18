June 18, 2021

Spot Plays June 19

June 18, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (4th) Skip the Smalltalk, 7-2
(5th) Simple Logic, 3-1
Belmont Park (1st) Sengekontacket, 3-1
(3rd) Katama Moonlight, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) Carter’s Run, 3-1
(3rd) Kingston Time, 3-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Break Curfew, 7-2
(3rd) Be Like Water, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Stevethevandriver, 6-1
(2nd) Nine Martinis, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Pure Valor, 3-1
(6th) Maw Maw’s Sophia, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Here Comes Bullet, 3-1
(4th) Salute the Colonel, 3-1
Lone Star Park (3rd) Shiningdownondalis, 3-1
(4th) Midnight Karma, 7-2
Louisiana Downs (4th) Lil Allie Dancer, 3-1
(5th) Serbian Sailor, 7-2
Monmouth Park (2nd) Relishment, 7-2
(3rd) Shendam, 3-1
Pimlico (1st) Our Hoisted Mast, 7-2
(4th) Band On Tour, 4-1
Pleasanton (1st) Wahasha, 7-2
(2nd) Get’em Tiger, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (5th) He’s Munnie, 6-1
(6th) Lookin for Eight, 7-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Kanderel, 4-1
(5th) Lincoln Hawk, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Livin in the Six, 7-2
(2nd) Princess Fabiana, 7-2

