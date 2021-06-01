Spot Plays June 2

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) My Girl Rocket, 3-1
|(4th) Picasso Collection, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(5th) Loring Park, 3-1
|(6th) Willing to Burn, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Cowboy Mz, 3-1
|(3rd) Glossamer, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(3rd) Point of Victory, 5-1
|(4th) She’s a Fair Catch, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Bijemini Slew, 4-1
|(6th) Wall Eye, 4-1
|Indiana Grand
|(4th) Hitched, 8-1
|(5th) Ijustwantahavefun, 3-1
|Parx
|(3rd) Above Par, 7-2
|(4th) Where U B, 9-2
|Penn National
|(4th) Rising Storm, 8-1
|(5th) Justalittleviolent, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Bad Karma, 6-1
|(4th) Doctoriat, 7-2
Leave a Reply