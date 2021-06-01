June 1, 2021

Spot Plays June 2

June 1, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (3rd) My Girl Rocket, 3-1
(4th) Picasso Collection, 3-1
Canterbury Park (5th) Loring Park, 3-1
(6th) Willing to Burn, 5-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Cowboy Mz, 3-1
(3rd) Glossamer, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Point of Victory, 5-1
(4th) She’s a Fair Catch, 7-2
Finger Lakes (2nd) Bijemini Slew, 4-1
(6th) Wall Eye, 4-1
Indiana Grand (4th) Hitched, 8-1
(5th) Ijustwantahavefun, 3-1
Parx (3rd) Above Par, 7-2
(4th) Where U B, 9-2
Penn National (4th) Rising Storm, 8-1
(5th) Justalittleviolent, 7-2
Thistledown (3rd) Bad Karma, 6-1
(4th) Doctoriat, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions