June 19, 2021

Spot Plays June 20

June 19, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (3rd) Bells of Joy, 9-2
(6th) Close to Me, 3-1
Belmont Park (2nd) Future Victory, 9-2
(5th) Snicket, 3-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) Life of Saturdays, 7-2
(6th) My Boy Lollipop, 9-2
Churchill Downs (3rd) Almuahed, 5-1
(5th) Camellia Gal, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Union Freedom, 4-1
(6th) Alizee, 7-2
Lone Star Park (1st) Bye Bye Jill, 9-2
(5th) Jewel Street, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (4th) herewecometogetyou, 3-1
(5th) Deezee Dial, 3-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) Big Boy Potts, 3-1
(3rd) Social Exclusion, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Rum on the Rocks, 5-1
(2nd) Dewyalovemenow, 3-1
Pimlico (4th) Who Knows What, 5-1
(6th) My Dream Girl, 7-2
Pleasanton (1st) Sand Canyon Js, 3-1
(4th) Sequentially, 7-2
Santa Anita (5th) Commanding Chief, 4-1
(6th) My Tigress, 4-1
Woodbine (4th) Correlate, 4-1
(6th) Moonquest, 6-1

