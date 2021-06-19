Spot Plays June 20

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(3rd) Bells of Joy, 9-2
|(6th) Close to Me, 3-1
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Future Victory, 9-2
|(5th) Snicket, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Life of Saturdays, 7-2
|(6th) My Boy Lollipop, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Almuahed, 5-1
|(5th) Camellia Gal, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Union Freedom, 4-1
|(6th) Alizee, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(1st) Bye Bye Jill, 9-2
|(5th) Jewel Street, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(4th) herewecometogetyou, 3-1
|(5th) Deezee Dial, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(2nd) Big Boy Potts, 3-1
|(3rd) Social Exclusion, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Rum on the Rocks, 5-1
|(2nd) Dewyalovemenow, 3-1
|Pimlico
|(4th) Who Knows What, 5-1
|(6th) My Dream Girl, 7-2
|Pleasanton
|(1st) Sand Canyon Js, 3-1
|(4th) Sequentially, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Commanding Chief, 4-1
|(6th) My Tigress, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Correlate, 4-1
|(6th) Moonquest, 6-1
