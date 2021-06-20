Spot Plays June 21

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Everett’s Song, 7-2
|(6th) Buy the Best, 3-1
|Fort Erie
|(1st) Seal Team Two, 6-1
|(5th) A Gershwin Tune, 5-1
|Indiana Grand
|(6th) Fashion Icon, 5-1
|(8th) Shofar, 4-1
|Lone Star Park
|(4th) He’s a Bomb, 8-1
|(8th) Party of Fifteen, 5-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) Innervoice, 10-1
|(5th) Chanson La Belle, 8-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Cotton Tooyah, 4-1
|(5th) Kylies Charm, 5-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Jamie’s Wanderlust, 7-2
|(8th) Flashing Diamond, 5-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(9th) Xtreme Lyra, 3-1
|(13th) Jitters, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(6th) Cool Iris, 7-2
|(7th) Ultra Rays, 7-2
