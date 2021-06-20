June 20, 2021

Spot Plays June 21

June 20, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delaware Park   (3rd) Everett’s Song, 7-2
    (6th) Buy the Best, 3-1
Fort Erie   (1st) Seal Team Two, 6-1
    (5th) A Gershwin Tune, 5-1
Indiana Grand   (6th) Fashion Icon, 5-1
    (8th) Shofar, 4-1
Lone Star Park   (4th) He’s a Bomb, 8-1
    (8th) Party of Fifteen, 5-1
Louisiana Downs   (2nd) Innervoice, 10-1
    (5th) Chanson La Belle, 8-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Cotton Tooyah, 4-1
    (5th) Kylies Charm, 5-1
Parx   (2nd) Jamie’s Wanderlust, 7-2
    (8th) Flashing Diamond, 5-1
Prairie Meadows   (9th) Xtreme Lyra, 3-1
    (13th) Jitters, 3-1
Thistledown   (6th) Cool Iris, 7-2
    (7th) Ultra Rays, 7-2

*


