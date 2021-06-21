June 21, 2021

Spot Plays June 22

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Lady Maukette, 4-1
    (7th) Minniemorepromises, 4-1
Canterbury   (3rd) Smarty Alex, 3-1
    (5th) Beauty Day, 10-1
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Jaa Mode, 6-1
    (6th) Fitzpatrick, 7-2
Fort Erie   (5th) Martini Sue, 10-1
    (8th) Pressure Front, 8-1
Indiana Grand   (3rd) Charcoal, 3-1
    (4th) Queens Gift, 7-2
Louisiana Downs   (4th) Quick Heat,3-1
    (7th) D’yeti Man, 10-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Midnight Bella, 3-1
    (3rd) Redmark, 3-1
Parx Racing   (9th) Precious, 9-2
    (10th) Sheer Flattery, 9-2
Penn National   (1st) Steely Band, 9-2
    (7th) Vinny Boy, 5-1
Thistledown   (5th) Dougie D Oro, 4-1
    (6th) Panamaniac, 7-2

