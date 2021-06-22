June 22, 2021

Spot Plays June 23

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Grats Road, 5-1
(4th) Fort Ramsey, 7-2
Canterbury Park (1st) Diva de Kela, 7-2
(2nd) Off Sixes, 8-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Papa Jimmy, 7-2
(5th) Viburnum, 9-2
Emerald Downs (4th) She’s Smart Enough, 4-1
(5th) Tiz Manny, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Homebred, 7-2
(6th) Journey West, 3-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) Mo and Go, 5-1
(7th) Doyouknowwhoiam, 6-1
Indiana Grand (3rd) Kanfu,4-1
(4th) Nighttime Justice, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Salty Snapper, 3-1
(2nd) Amigo’s Affair, 4-1
Parx (1st) Boston Light, 7-2
(3rd) Getoffmyback, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Justalittleviolent, 6-1
(3rd) Waverly Sunset, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) Smash, 3-1
(2nd) Legendary Kitten, 4-1

