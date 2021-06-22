Spot Plays June 23

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Grats Road, 5-1
|(4th) Fort Ramsey, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Diva de Kela, 7-2
|(2nd) Off Sixes, 8-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Papa Jimmy, 7-2
|(5th) Viburnum, 9-2
|Emerald Downs
|(4th) She’s Smart Enough, 4-1
|(5th) Tiz Manny, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Homebred, 7-2
|(6th) Journey West, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Mo and Go, 5-1
|(7th) Doyouknowwhoiam, 6-1
|Indiana Grand
|(3rd) Kanfu,4-1
|(4th) Nighttime Justice, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Salty Snapper, 3-1
|(2nd) Amigo’s Affair, 4-1
|Parx
|(1st) Boston Light, 7-2
|(3rd) Getoffmyback, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Justalittleviolent, 6-1
|(3rd) Waverly Sunset, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Smash, 3-1
|(2nd) Legendary Kitten, 4-1
