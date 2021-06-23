Spot Plays June 24

For Thursday
|Arlington Park
|(2nd) Baseball Politics, 9-2
|(3rd) Stormy Pacific, 7-2
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Jades Gelly, 9-2
|(6th) Bella Principessa, 3-1
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Mighty Angel, 3-1
|(4th) Sign of the Times, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Charity for All, 7-2
|(5th) Blue Blazes Who, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Secret Roi, 8-1
|(4th) Super Eighty Eight, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Bizzy Echo, 7-2
|(4th) Hennys Crazy Train, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Papa Luke, 6-1
|(3rd) Glossamer, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Cypress Queen, 4-1
|(3rd) Accustomed to Hope, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(3rd) Overthetopjustice, 7-2
|(7th) Crossed the Line, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Naked in the Woods, 3-1
|(5th) Stormy Vision, 9-2
