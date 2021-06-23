June 23, 2021

Spot Plays June 24

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) Baseball Politics, 9-2
(3rd) Stormy Pacific, 7-2
Belmont Park (1st) Jades Gelly, 9-2
(6th) Bella Principessa, 3-1
Belterra Park (2nd) Mighty Angel, 3-1
(4th) Sign of the Times, 3-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Charity for All, 7-2
(5th) Blue Blazes Who, 9-2
Charles Town (3rd) Secret Roi, 8-1
(4th) Super Eighty Eight, 4-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Bizzy Echo, 7-2
(4th) Hennys Crazy Train, 7-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Papa Luke, 6-1
(3rd) Glossamer, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Cypress Queen, 4-1
(3rd) Accustomed to Hope, 7-2
Indiana Grand (3rd) Overthetopjustice, 7-2
(7th) Crossed the Line, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Naked in the Woods, 3-1
(5th) Stormy Vision, 9-2

