June 24, 2021

Spot Plays June 25

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (5th) Can’t Hide From Me, 3-1
(6th) Shez Reckless, 3-1
Belmont Park (1st) Popular Vote, 3-1
(6th) No Payne, 4-1
Belterra Park (1st) Nopickinoncharlie, 3-1
(3rd) Emperor’s Gold, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Willie the Whale, 9-2
(4th) Baby White Sox, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Wild for Wycliff, 7-2
(2nd) Take Charge Patti, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (1st) Bode’s Light, 3-1
(6th) Shae’s Day, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Hard to Capture, 7-2
(4th) Mon Paradis, 7-2
Lone Star Park (1st) Chuckies Chance, 3-1
(2nd) Bear Oak, 3-1
Los Alamitos (1st) Whenducksfly, 3-1
(3rd) Our Miss Millie, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Ask Around, 5-1
(2nd) High Five Cotton, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Raechel’s Risk, 6-1
(6th) Main Cool Cat, 3-1
Pimlico (1st) Lady Magica, 4-1
(4th) Jeannie’s Angel, 4-1
Pleasanton (1st) Hot Sean, 4-1
(4th) Rev Ree, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (5th) Theboyfromjersey, 7-2
(6th) Smart N Intuitive, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Canadian Secret, 7-2
(2nd) Anita Grigio, 3-1

