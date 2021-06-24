Spot Plays June 25

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(5th) Can’t Hide From Me, 3-1
|(6th) Shez Reckless, 3-1
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Popular Vote, 3-1
|(6th) No Payne, 4-1
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Nopickinoncharlie, 3-1
|(3rd) Emperor’s Gold, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Willie the Whale, 9-2
|(4th) Baby White Sox, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Wild for Wycliff, 7-2
|(2nd) Take Charge Patti, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Bode’s Light, 3-1
|(6th) Shae’s Day, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Hard to Capture, 7-2
|(4th) Mon Paradis, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(1st) Chuckies Chance, 3-1
|(2nd) Bear Oak, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|(1st) Whenducksfly, 3-1
|(3rd) Our Miss Millie, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Ask Around, 5-1
|(2nd) High Five Cotton, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Raechel’s Risk, 6-1
|(6th) Main Cool Cat, 3-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Lady Magica, 4-1
|(4th) Jeannie’s Angel, 4-1
|Pleasanton
|(1st) Hot Sean, 4-1
|(4th) Rev Ree, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Theboyfromjersey, 7-2
|(6th) Smart N Intuitive, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Canadian Secret, 7-2
|(2nd) Anita Grigio, 3-1
Leave a Reply