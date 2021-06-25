Spot Plays June 26

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(3rd) Follow the Signs, 7-2
|(8th) Club Car, 4-1
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) She Ansered, 3-1
|(6th) Quasar, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Gio Dude, 7-2
|(5th) Laughing Cat, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Mount Travers, 6-1
|(4th) Ocean Atlantique, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Factor This In, 4-1
|(3rd) Vesper, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Custom Kat, 3-1
|(2nd) Somethingscandalous, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Til the End, 3-1
|(3rd) Schenectady Star, 4-1
|Lone Star Park
|(2nd) Shastaloo, 3-1
|(4th) Harvey Wallbanger, 6-1
|Los Alamitos
|(2nd) Tiger Mom, 3-1
|(6th) Elm Drive, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) Tale of Tensas, 3-1
|(4th) Saint Scotty, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(2nd) Dr. Doyle, 3-1
|(3rd) Fast Fashion, 9-2
|Pimlico
|(3rd) Turning Point, 4-1
|(8th) Sea Ghost, 7-2
|Pleasanton
|(2nd) Sadie Bluegrass, 7-2
|(3rd) Lady Crocker, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Palette, 9-2
|(5th) Avabell, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) The Falcon, 7-2
|(5th) Desmo Duc, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Silent Guroo, 6-1
|(2nd) Butteronmytie, 8-1
Leave a Reply