Spot Plays June 26

June 26, 2021

June 25, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (3rd) Follow the Signs, 7-2
(8th) Club Car, 4-1
Belmont Park (3rd) She Ansered, 3-1
(6th) Quasar, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Gio Dude, 7-2
(5th) Laughing Cat, 4-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Mount Travers, 6-1
(4th) Ocean Atlantique, 7-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Factor This In, 4-1
(3rd) Vesper, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (1st) Custom Kat, 3-1
(2nd) Somethingscandalous, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Til the End, 3-1
(3rd) Schenectady Star, 4-1
Lone Star Park (2nd) Shastaloo, 3-1
(4th) Harvey Wallbanger, 6-1
Los Alamitos (2nd) Tiger Mom, 3-1
(6th) Elm Drive, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) Tale of Tensas, 3-1
(4th) Saint Scotty, 3-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) Dr. Doyle, 3-1
(3rd) Fast Fashion, 9-2
Pimlico (3rd) Turning Point, 4-1
(8th) Sea Ghost, 7-2
Pleasanton (2nd) Sadie Bluegrass, 7-2
(3rd) Lady Crocker, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (4th) Palette, 9-2
(5th) Avabell, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) The Falcon, 7-2
(5th) Desmo Duc, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) Silent Guroo, 6-1
(2nd) Butteronmytie, 8-1

