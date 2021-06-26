Spot Plays June 27

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Auburn Hills, 7-2
|(3rd) Q F Seventy Five, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(4th) Oxwood, 3-1
|(5th) Dame Plata, 3-1
|Ellis Park
|(2nd) Jerameys Journey, 6-1
|(7th) Continuation, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) He Ain’t No Saint, 4-1
|(2nd) Magic Victory, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(1st) Kats Second Silver, 3-1
|(7th) Brechin’s Command, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|(2nd) T Bones Trick, 5-1
|(8th) Single Me Out, 4-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(4th) Cryptozonic, 9-2
|(5th) My Little Jen, 6-1
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Absolute Anna, 5-1
|(5th) Curlin’s Thrill, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Great Plan, 7-2
|(3rd) Over to You, 3-1
|Pimlico
|(4th) Dialing Dixie, 7-2
|(5th) Sir Back in Black, 9-2
|Pleasanton
|(3rd) Macedonia Ruler, 4-1
|(4th) Hypersonic, 9-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Samira, 9-2
|(8th) Random Affair, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Night Watchman, 3-1
|(4th) Cedar Valley, 3-1
Leave a Reply