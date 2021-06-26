June 27, 2021

Spot Plays June 27

June 26, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Auburn Hills, 7-2
(3rd) Q F Seventy Five, 7-2
Canterbury Park (4th) Oxwood, 3-1
(5th) Dame Plata, 3-1
Ellis Park (2nd) Jerameys Journey, 6-1
(7th) Continuation, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) He Ain’t No Saint, 4-1
(2nd) Magic Victory, 7-2
Lone Star Park (1st) Kats Second Silver, 3-1
(7th) Brechin’s Command, 3-1
Los Alamitos (2nd) T Bones Trick, 5-1
(8th) Single Me Out, 4-1
Louisiana Downs (4th) Cryptozonic, 9-2
(5th) My Little Jen, 6-1
Monmouth Park (3rd) Absolute Anna, 5-1
(5th) Curlin’s Thrill, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Great Plan, 7-2
(3rd) Over to You, 3-1
Pimlico (4th) Dialing Dixie, 7-2
(5th) Sir Back in Black, 9-2
Pleasanton (3rd) Macedonia Ruler, 4-1
(4th) Hypersonic, 9-2
Prairie Meadows (6th) Samira, 9-2
(8th) Random Affair, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Night Watchman, 3-1
(4th) Cedar Valley, 3-1

