Spot Plays June 28

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delaware Park
|(5th) Tightly Twisted, 6-1
|(7th) Ravens Delight, 8-1
|Finger Lakes
|(5th) Ghostghostghost, 8-1
|(8th) Here’s Waldo, 3-1
|Fort Erie
|(4th) Dot’s Vision, 4-1
|(5th) Above the Line, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(8th) Flawless Bourbon, 8-1
|(9th) Itsallaboutmememe, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(3rd) Archie, 9-2
|(4th) Swift Red Bird, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) Harper’s Deelite, 4-1
|(6th) Condesa’s Handmaid, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Talk Less, 3-1
|(7th) Lady Marvel, 8-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Golden Spoke, 5-1
|(8th) Wicked Finn, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(4th) Deja Sue, 5-1
|(8th) True Saint, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(4th) Statesboro, 7-2
|(6th) Double Deep, 10-1
