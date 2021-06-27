June 28, 2021

Spot Plays June 28

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delaware Park   (5th) Tightly Twisted, 6-1
    (7th) Ravens Delight, 8-1
Finger Lakes   (5th) Ghostghostghost, 8-1
    (8th) Here’s Waldo, 3-1
Fort Erie   (4th) Dot’s Vision, 4-1
    (5th) Above the Line, 7-2
Indiana Grand   (8th) Flawless Bourbon, 8-1
    (9th) Itsallaboutmememe, 7-2
Lone Star Park   (3rd) Archie, 9-2
    (4th) Swift Red Bird, 7-2
Louisiana Downs   (2nd) Harper’s Deelite, 4-1
    (6th) Condesa’s Handmaid, 3-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Talk Less, 3-1
    (7th) Lady Marvel, 8-1
Parx   (2nd) Golden Spoke, 5-1
    (8th) Wicked Finn, 4-1
Prairie Meadows   (4th) Deja Sue, 5-1
    (8th) True Saint, 6-1
Thistledown   (4th) Statesboro, 7-2
    (6th) Double Deep, 10-1

