Spot Plays June 3

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(1st) Poppy’s Boys, 7-2
|(3rd) Naval Laughter, 4-1
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Isle of White, 5-1
|(5th) Equal Pay, 3-1
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Dinesen, 7-2
|(4th) Momenta Kat, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) You Got This, 9-2
|(6th) Grand Prize, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) He’s Not Curly, 3-1
|(6th) Binn Goode, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Wagon Boss, 7-2
|(4th) Bethy, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(3rd) My Little Flaco, 4-1
|(5th) Missgreeley’ssong, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Myfavoritedaughter, 7-2
|(2nd) Roubaix, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(3rd) Miss Fort, 4-1
|(7th) Nobody Listens, 3-1
Leave a Reply