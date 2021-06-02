June 2, 2021

Spot Plays June 3

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (1st) Poppy’s Boys, 7-2
(3rd) Naval Laughter, 4-1
Belmont Park (2nd) Isle of White, 5-1
(5th) Equal Pay, 3-1
Belterra Park (3rd) Dinesen, 7-2
(4th) Momenta Kat, 3-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) You Got This, 9-2
(6th) Grand Prize, 6-1
Charles Town (2nd) He’s Not Curly, 3-1
(6th) Binn Goode, 3-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Wagon Boss, 7-2
(4th) Bethy, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (3rd) My Little Flaco, 4-1
(5th) Missgreeley’ssong, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Myfavoritedaughter, 7-2
(2nd) Roubaix, 7-2
Indiana Grand (3rd) Miss Fort, 4-1
(7th) Nobody Listens, 3-1

