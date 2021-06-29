Spot Plays June 30

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Bridge Dancer, 3-1
|(5th) Startdfromdabottom, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Just Plain Pretty, 7-2
|(2nd) Jewel Azul, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Sir Truebadour, 8-1
|(3rd) Three Coins, 3-1
|Emerald Downs
|(2nd) Firewalker, 3-1
|(3rd) Donne Cattive, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(2nd) Grayfully, 9-2
|(6th) Born Again George, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|(5th) Paynt the Edges, 7-2
|(8th) Disco Deano, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Fazio, 9-2
|(4th) Chu Chu’s Legacy, 5-1
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Danang, 3-1
|(3rd) Marina Night, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Magnolia Lane, 4-1
|(3rd) Crystal Coast, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Double Dot, 6-1
|(5th) Golden Hughes, 6-1
|Parx
|(1st) Confirmed Genius, 3-1
|(4th) Love Life, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Tap Tap Birdie, 6-1
|(5th) Mama Longlegs, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Looks Good N a Tux, 9-2
|(2nd) Hugh Are You, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(3rd) Beauty Contest, 7-2
|(5th) Larch, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Big Andy, 4-1
|(9th) Ahimaaz, 8-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Team Leyendecker, 3-1
|(4th) Ecru, 5-1
