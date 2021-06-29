June 29, 2021

Spot Plays June 30

June 29, 2021

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Bridge Dancer, 3-1
(5th) Startdfromdabottom, 3-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Just Plain Pretty, 7-2
(2nd) Jewel Azul, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Sir Truebadour, 8-1
(3rd) Three Coins, 3-1
Emerald Downs (2nd) Firewalker, 3-1
(3rd) Donne Cattive, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Grayfully, 9-2
(6th) Born Again George, 4-1
Finger Lakes (5th) Paynt the Edges, 7-2
(8th) Disco Deano, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Fazio, 9-2
(4th) Chu Chu’s Legacy, 5-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) Danang, 3-1
(3rd) Marina Night, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Magnolia Lane, 4-1
(3rd) Crystal Coast, 7-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Double Dot, 6-1
(5th) Golden Hughes, 6-1
Parx (1st) Confirmed Genius, 3-1
(4th) Love Life, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Tap Tap Birdie, 6-1
(5th) Mama Longlegs, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Looks Good N a Tux, 9-2
(2nd) Hugh Are You, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (3rd) Beauty Contest, 7-2
(5th) Larch, 5-1
Santa Anita (4th) Big Andy, 4-1
(9th) Ahimaaz, 8-1
Thistledown (2nd) Team Leyendecker, 3-1
(4th) Ecru, 5-1

