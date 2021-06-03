June 3, 2021

Spot Plays June 4

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (1st) One Way Home, 3-1
(6th) Tap the Mojo, 3-1
Belmont Park (5th) Shaftesbury, 7-2
(8th) Estilo Talentoso, 9-2
Belterra Park (3rd) Just Fine by Me, 7-2
(4th) Hemp Hemp Hurray, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) K K Can, 4-1
(4th) Midnight Dragon, 7-2
Churchill Downs (2nd) Rome’s Burning, 7-2
(7th) Two Emmys, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Circleofcolor, 7-2
(2nd) Lucky Andy, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Summer Fun, 3-1
(7th) I Will Yeah, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Kamar Taj, 7-2
(5th) Excalibur, 3-1
Lone Star Park (1st) October Surprise, 4-1
(7th) Awesome Sunset, 5-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Where’s Bridgit, 5-1
(5th) Towa, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Intercept, 3-1
(3rd) Farmavet, 5-1
Pimlico (1st) Martini Lane, 9-2
(2nd) I Love You, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (1st) Quana Dude, 7-2
(4th) News Box, 7-2
Santa Anita (4th) Signora Minister, 3-1
(7th) Kittyhawk Lass, 3-1

