Spot Plays June 4

For Friday
|Arlington Park
|(1st) One Way Home, 3-1
|(6th) Tap the Mojo, 3-1
|Belmont Park
|(5th) Shaftesbury, 7-2
|(8th) Estilo Talentoso, 9-2
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Just Fine by Me, 7-2
|(4th) Hemp Hemp Hurray, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) K K Can, 4-1
|(4th) Midnight Dragon, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Rome’s Burning, 7-2
|(7th) Two Emmys, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Circleofcolor, 7-2
|(2nd) Lucky Andy, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Summer Fun, 3-1
|(7th) I Will Yeah, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Kamar Taj, 7-2
|(5th) Excalibur, 3-1
|Lone Star Park
|(1st) October Surprise, 4-1
|(7th) Awesome Sunset, 5-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Where’s Bridgit, 5-1
|(5th) Towa, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Intercept, 3-1
|(3rd) Farmavet, 5-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Martini Lane, 9-2
|(2nd) I Love You, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(1st) Quana Dude, 7-2
|(4th) News Box, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Signora Minister, 3-1
|(7th) Kittyhawk Lass, 3-1
