Spot Plays June 5

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(3rd) Arch Flyer, 3-1
|(5th) Brunella, 3-1
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Mach One, 6-1
|(4th) Lone Rock, 9-2
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Parfait, 3-1
|(4th) Tip Sheet, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Miss Grandstander, 4-1
|(2nd) Rock Break, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) El Kabong, 4-1
|(7th) Saracosa, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Hetty G., 4-1
|(4th) Sunday in the L B C, 6-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(2nd) Fazio, 9-2
|(4th) Chu Chu’s Legacy, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Blushing Bay, 9-2
|(4th) Preach to the Cat, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Miranda Sofia, 5-1
|(2nd) Grounded, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(4th) Carbon Stryker, 4-1
|(8th) Axel Steel, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) Perfect Justice, 3-1
|(5th) Reckless Rhythm, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Ral Copperhead, 3-1
|(3rd) Along the Way, 5-1
|Pimlico
|(2nd) Doctor K, 5-1
|(4th) Bourbon Gal, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(3rd) Beauty Contest, 7-2
|(5th) Larch, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Big Andy, 4-1
|(9th) Ahimaaz, 8-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Team Leyendecker, 3-1
|(4th) Ecru, 5-1
