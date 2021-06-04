June 4, 2021

Spot Plays June 5

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (3rd) Arch Flyer, 3-1
(5th) Brunella, 3-1
Belmont Park (2nd) Mach One, 6-1
(4th) Lone Rock, 9-2
Belterra Park (2nd) Parfait, 3-1
(4th) Tip Sheet, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Miss Grandstander, 4-1
(2nd) Rock Break, 7-2
Churchill Downs (3rd) El Kabong, 4-1
(7th) Saracosa, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Hetty G., 4-1
(4th) Sunday in the L B C, 6-1
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Fazio, 9-2
(4th) Chu Chu’s Legacy, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Blushing Bay, 9-2
(4th) Preach to the Cat, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Miranda Sofia, 5-1
(2nd) Grounded, 7-2
Lone Star Park (4th) Carbon Stryker, 4-1
(8th) Axel Steel, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (2nd) Perfect Justice, 3-1
(5th) Reckless Rhythm, 4-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Ral Copperhead, 3-1
(3rd) Along the Way, 5-1
Pimlico (2nd) Doctor K, 5-1
(4th) Bourbon Gal, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (3rd) Beauty Contest, 7-2
(5th) Larch, 5-1
Santa Anita (4th) Big Andy, 4-1
(9th) Ahimaaz, 8-1
Thistledown (2nd) Team Leyendecker, 3-1
(4th) Ecru, 5-1

