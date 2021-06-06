June 7, 2021

Spot Plays June 7

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delaware Park   (3rd) Estilo Varonil, 7-2
    (5th) Cold Hearted Cat, 15-1
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Oxley Gap, 7-2
    (6th) Stabilize, 7-2
Indiana Grand   (2nd) Nora’s Star, 3-1
    (4th) Royal to Be, 9-2
Lone Star Park   (8th) Bandy’s Map, 5-1
    (9th) Battleship Bevo, 8-1
Louisiana Downs   (2nd) Hissy Missy, 12-1
    (5th) Traffic Control, 4-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Ziggy Barcelona, 4-1
    (4th) Classy Laurieann, 3-1
Parx   (5th) Congrats Answer, 4-1
    (11th) Thorny Tale, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (2nd) Mingo Magic, 9-2
    (7th) Blessed Again, 3-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Rogallo, 3-1
    (7th) The Falcon, 7-2

