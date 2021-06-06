Spot Plays June 7

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Estilo Varonil, 7-2
|(5th) Cold Hearted Cat, 15-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Oxley Gap, 7-2
|(6th) Stabilize, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Nora’s Star, 3-1
|(4th) Royal to Be, 9-2
|Lone Star Park
|(8th) Bandy’s Map, 5-1
|(9th) Battleship Bevo, 8-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) Hissy Missy, 12-1
|(5th) Traffic Control, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Ziggy Barcelona, 4-1
|(4th) Classy Laurieann, 3-1
|Parx
|(5th) Congrats Answer, 4-1
|(11th) Thorny Tale, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(2nd) Mingo Magic, 9-2
|(7th) Blessed Again, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Rogallo, 3-1
|(7th) The Falcon, 7-2
