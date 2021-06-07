Spot Plays June 8

|Belterra Park
|
|(3rd) All the Diamonds, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Pat Daddy, 3-1
|Canterbury
|
|(7th) Man U, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) Mo Claire’s, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|
|(6th) D S Advantage, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Immersion, 3-1
|Indiana
Grand
|
|(2nd) Katie Girl, 6-1
|
|
|(9th) Show Me the Best, 9-2
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(2nd) Bliss La Vie, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Fugitive Lady, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Gotham Queen, 8-1
|
|
|(4th) Prairie Grand, 6-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(1st) Eden Ridge, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Our Flirtation, 9-2
|Penn National
|
|(3rd) Toolcat, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Queen’s Dream, 5-1
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) Iconic, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) Prospective Forum,
8-1
