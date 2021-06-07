June 7, 2021

Spot Plays June 8

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (3rd) All the Diamonds, 4-1
    (7th) Pat Daddy, 3-1
Canterbury   (7th) Man U, 8-1
    (8th) Mo Claire’s, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (6th) D S Advantage, 7-2
    (7th) Immersion, 3-1
Indiana Grand   (2nd) Katie Girl, 6-1
    (9th) Show Me the Best, 9-2
Louisiana Downs   (2nd) Bliss La Vie, 3-1
    (6th) Fugitive Lady, 7-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Gotham Queen, 8-1
    (4th) Prairie Grand, 6-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Eden Ridge, 7-2
    (6th) Our Flirtation, 9-2
Penn National   (3rd) Toolcat, 3-1
    (6th) Queen’s Dream, 5-1
Thistledown   (1st) Iconic, 5-1
    (4th) Prospective Forum, 8-1

