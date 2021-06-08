Spot Plays June 9

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Pangea, 9-2
|(5th) Valycove, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Shay’s Glory, 7-2
|(5th) J P Warrior, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Start With Yes, 3-1
|(5th) Ultimate Irony, 6-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Mista Valentine, 5-1
|(3rd) Paytonsattheplate, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Alongcametheprince, 3-1
|(4th) U Guys Are No Fun, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Goldenite, 4-1
|(6th) Hungarian Princess, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Catauga County, 7-2
|(2nd) Boaster, 4-1
|Parx
|(1st) Open Lengths, 7-2
|(4th) Wham Bam Shrimp, 7-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Abilify, 3-1
|(4th) Claw, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Publicist, 4-1
|(5th) Lucky to Have Me, 4-1
Leave a Reply