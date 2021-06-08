June 8, 2021

Spot Plays June 9

June 8, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (3rd) Pangea, 9-2
    (5th) Valycove, 7-2
Canterbury Park   (1st) Shay’s Glory, 7-2
    (5th) J P Warrior, 3-1
Delaware Park   (4th) Start With Yes, 3-1
    (5th) Ultimate Irony, 6-1
Evangeline Downs   (1st) Mista Valentine, 5-1
    (3rd) Paytonsattheplate, 7-2
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Alongcametheprince, 3-1
    (4th) U Guys Are No Fun, 3-1
Indiana Grand   (2nd) Goldenite, 4-1
    (6th) Hungarian Princess, 3-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Catauga County, 7-2
    (2nd) Boaster, 4-1
Parx   (1st) Open Lengths, 7-2
    (4th) Wham Bam Shrimp, 7-2
Penn National   (3rd) Abilify, 3-1
    (4th) Claw, 3-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Publicist, 4-1
    (5th) Lucky to Have Me, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions