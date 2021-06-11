The Chosen Vron stretches out against Baffert pair in Affirmed

Affirmed S. (G3) — Santa Anita Race 10 (8:30 p.m. ET)

The Chosen Vron‘s distance ability will be put to an initial test around two turns Sunday in the $100,000 Affirmed S. (G3) at Santa Anita over 1 1/16 miles.

Trained by Eric Kruljac, The Chosen Vron has won three of four sprinting, including the Laz Barrera (G3) and Echo Eddie S. for California-breds in his last two outings. His lone setback to date was a third-place finish behind Concert Tour in the Feb. 6 San Vicente (G2) in his second start.

Concert Tour’s trainer, Bob Baffert, is well represented, as usual, in a race he’s won six times previously. Most intriguing of his Affirmed duo is Classier, a distant eighth in to Essential Quality in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) when last seen in November. It was the son of Empire Maker’s second start after winning on debut by four lengths two weeks earlier.

Also lining up for Baffert is Defunded, who adds blinkers after fourth-place finished in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) and Pat Day Mile (G2).

The short field of five is rounded out by Mr. Impossible, a last-out maiden winner for Simon Callaghan, and California Derby runner-up Jimmy Irish, fourth last out in the Cinema S. on turf in his first start for trainer Doug O’Neill.