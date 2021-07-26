Bell’s the One enters Honorable Miss with much in her favor

Honorable Miss H. (G2) — Race 9 (5:39 p.m. ET)

Bell’s the One enters Wednesday’s $200,000 Honorable Miss H. (G2) at Saratoga with several advantages. Not only is the Grade 1-winning mare the most accomplished horse in the field, she’s also 4-for-4 at the Honorable Miss’ six-furlong distance. There also appears to be ample pace to set up her patented late rally.

Victorious last fall in the Derby City Distaff (G1), Bell’s the One finished off her five-race 2020 campaign with a third in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint (G1) to Gamine, who again had her number in Bell’s the One’s Derby City title defense on May 1. However, Bell’s the One benefited in part from a scorching pace to take the Roxelana S. at Churchill Downs over Sconsin on June 19.

“She won by three-quarters, but it was a handy three-quarters,” trainer Neil Pessin said.



“I’m really not scared of any sprint filly in the country right now, to be honest. It’s just a question of if she runs her race. If she does, she’s going to be tough to beat no matter who shows up. I respect them all, but I don’t fear any of them. I’m very confident in my filly’s abilities.”

Provided neither scratches, the stakes-winning Sadie Lady and Honey I’m Good figure to be out winging in close attendance to one another.

Besides Bell’s the One, a hot tempo could help the likes of Lake Avenue, the Grade 2 veteran who makes a rare appearance in a race this short following a photo-finish loss in the seven-furlong Bed o’ Roses (G3).

Reagan’s Edge, runner-up to Frank’s Rockette over this track and distance in last summer’s Prioress (G2), was a dull third in her June 24 season debut at Churchill when favored at 2-5. However, the Cherie DeVaux filly’s best puts her in the mix against this field.