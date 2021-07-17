Bizzee Channel rides the rail to Arlington Stakes victory

Saturday was an action-packed day at Arlington Park. A quartet of stakes worth a combined $375,000 served as the highlights of Million Preview Day, a local stepping stone toward the Aug. 14 Million Day at Arlington.

The feature event of the afternoon was the Arlington S. (G3), a 1 3/16-mile prep for the Mister D. S. (formerly the Arlington Million) (G1). Following the scratches of Background and Tut’s Revenge, only half a dozen runners faced the starter, with 2020 Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) winner Zulu Alpha favored at 4-5 in his first start since September.

But in the end, it was Bizzee Channel who stole the show. Benefiting from a perfect ride by Arlington’s leading jockey Jareth Loveberry, Bizzee Channel saved ground every step of the way while rating in third place behind slow splits of :24.31, :50.15, and 1:14.39. When the field turned for home, Bizzee Channel slipped inside of pacesetter Two Emmys and rallied tenaciously to win by a neck in 1:55.08.

Another Mystery finished four lengths back in third place, followed by Betwithbothhands, Zulu Alpha, and Captivating Moon.

Bizzee Channel is conditioned by Larry Rivelli, the runaway leading trainer at Arlington this meet. Bizzee Channel’s affinity for the Arlington turf course is clear, considering he’s won four of his five starts over the local lawn. On June 19, the son of English Channel defeated Two Emmys by 2 1/4 lengths in a 1 1/16-mile allowance at Arlington, so it’s safe to say the Patricia’s Hope colorbearer has emerged as a viable local contender for the Mister D.

The three other stakes on Million Preview Day unfolded as follows: