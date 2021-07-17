Bizzee Channel rides the rail to Arlington Stakes victory

Saturday was an action-packed day at Arlington Park. A quartet of stakes worth a combined $375,000 served as the highlights of Million Preview Day, a local stepping stone toward the Aug. 14 Million Day at Arlington.
The feature event of the afternoon was the Arlington S. (G3), a 1 3/16-mile prep for the Mister D. S. (formerly the Arlington Million) (G1). Following the scratches of Background and Tut’s Revenge, only half a dozen runners faced the starter, with 2020 Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) winner Zulu Alpha favored at 4-5 in his first start since September.
But in the end, it was Bizzee Channel who stole the show. Benefiting from a perfect ride by Arlington’s leading jockey Jareth Loveberry, Bizzee Channel saved ground every step of the way while rating in third place behind slow splits of :24.31, :50.15, and 1:14.39. When the field turned for home, Bizzee Channel slipped inside of pacesetter Two Emmys and rallied tenaciously to win by a neck in 1:55.08.
Another Mystery finished four lengths back in third place, followed by Betwithbothhands, Zulu Alpha, and Captivating Moon.
Bizzee Channel is conditioned by Larry Rivelli, the runaway leading trainer at Arlington this meet. Bizzee Channel’s affinity for the Arlington turf course is clear, considering he’s won four of his five starts over the local lawn. On June 19, the son of English Channel defeated Two Emmys by 2 1/4 lengths in a 1 1/16-mile allowance at Arlington, so it’s safe to say the Patricia’s Hope colorbearer has emerged as a viable local contender for the Mister D.
The three other stakes on Million Preview Day unfolded as follows:
- The Modesty S. (G3), a stepping stone toward the Beverly D. S. (G1), saw four-year-old Naval Laughter rally from just off the pace to score by a half-length. The Christopher Davis trainee displayed tenacity under jockey Sophie Doyle, holding off a challenge from Joy Epifora to complete the 1 3/16-mile test in 1:54.58.
- The American Derby, a 1 1/16-mile prep for the Bruce D. S. (formerly the Secretariat) (G1), ended with a confident victory from Tango Tango Tango. With Declan Cannon in the saddle, the Jack Sisterson-trained sophomore colt tracked the early pace before kicking clear to beat Accredit by two lengths in 1:43.58.
- The Hatoof S., guiding three-year-old fillies toward the Pucker Up S. (G3), ended with a thrilling photo finish as Core Values outkicked Flown to prevail by a head. With Rocco Bowen in the saddle for trainer Victoria Oliver, Core Values finished fast off a slow pace to win the 1 1/16-mile event in 1:44.81.
