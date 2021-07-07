Bonny South tops seven in Del ‘Cap

Following a runner-up to divisional leader Letruska in the Ogden Phipps (G1), Bonny South will be the one to beat in Saturday’s $400,000 Delaware H. (G2). She’s listed as the 3-2 morning line favorite over six rivals.

Delaware Park officials have moved the distance back to 1 1/4 miles after a one-year experiment at 1 1/8 miles. The prestigious event had been contested at 10 furlongs every year since 1951.

After concluding her sophomore campaign with three consecutive seconds, Bonny South appears to have progressed nicely as four-year-old. The Brad Cox-trained Munnings filly returned with a victory in the Doubledogdare (G3) at Keeneland, and she rallied well to be a clear second behind loose-on-the-lead Letruska in the June 5 Ogden Phipps.

Florent Geroux will be in to ride Bonny South.

Grade 3 winner Queen Nekia, fourth in the Ogden Phipps, is the early 3-1 second choice. The six-year-old mare has shown an affinity for Delaware Park, recording a 10-5-2-1 local record, and Sheldon Russell will guide for Saffie Joseph Jr.

Dream Marie exits a nice win in the June 9 Obeah S. over the track. Conditioned by Matthew Williams, the gray four-year-old filly will be running late with Joe Bravo. Grade 2 winner Miss Marissa merits respect following a runner-up in the Obeah. The gray lass will make her second start back off the layoff for James Ryerson, and Daniel Centeno has the call. Stakes winner Saracosa has dropped her last eight attempts, but she finished second in the 2020 Del ‘Cap. Expected pacesetter Gibberish exits a decent second in the June 6 Lady’s Secret S. at Monmouth Park, and Final Cut rounds out the field.