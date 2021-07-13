Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit July 5-11

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Miss Marissa
|4F
|1 1/4m (ft)
|DEL 7/10
|104
|Phat Man
|7G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 7/10
|101
|Plamen
|3C
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/7
|94
|Maureenlovesfrank
|3F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/5
|89
|What About Tonight
|7M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/8
|85
|Dr. Ann
|6M
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/10
|77
|Monkey’s Medal
|10G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 7/8
|75
|Super Donna G
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 7/7
|74
|Shoulda Had It
|3G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/8
|64
|Chub Wagon
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/10
|96
|They Shot Sonny
|7G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/7
|92
|Spotted Bull
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/10
|87
|Be Sneaky
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/10
|86
|Holy Saint
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/5
|85
|Blue Sky Venezuela
|5M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/5
|84
|Texas Reward
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/7
|84
|Studio B
|6G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/8
|80
|Best Cause
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/7
|76
|Just Enough
|5G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/7
|74
|Captivating Gal
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/5
|72
|Nurse Rachett
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/8
|70
|Sneer
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/10
|70
|Bob Man
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/5
|69
|Dalika (GER)
|5M
|1 3/8m (sf)
|DEL 7/10
|95
|Rohrbacher
|5G
|1m (fm)
|DEL 7/8
|87
|Shendam (FR)
|5G
|1 3/8m (gd)
|DEL 7/5
|87
|Trifor Gold
|5G
|7 1/2f (fm)
|DEL 7/8
|84
|Rising Bella
|4F
|7 1/2f (fm)
|DEL 7/7
|83
|Entertainment
|4G
|1 1/16m (sf)
|DEL 7/10
|80
|Sally’s Mustang
|3F
|7 1/2f (fm)
|DEL 7/7
|75
|Be Yourself
|3G
|1m 70y (sf)
|DEL 7/10
|72
|Hard to Be Humble
|4G
|5f (gd)
|DEL 7/5
|72
|Holly’s Lady
|5M
|7 1/2f (fm)
|DEL 7/7
|67
|Fourteeneightyfour
|2C
|5f (ft)
|DEL 7/5
|90
|Boss Lady Kim
|2F
|5f (ft)
|DEL 7/5
|74
|She’s a Big Deal
|2F
|5f (ft)
|DEL 7/8
|53
