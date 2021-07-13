July 13, 2021

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit July 5-11

Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/5-7/11) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Miss Marissa 4F 1 1/4m (ft) DEL 7/10 104
Phat Man 7G 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 7/10 101
Plamen 3C 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/7 94
Maureenlovesfrank 3F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/5 89
What About Tonight 7M 1m (ft) DEL 7/8 85
Dr. Ann 6M 1m (ft) DEL 7/10 77
Monkey’s Medal 10G 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 7/8 75
Super Donna G 4F 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 7/7 74
Shoulda Had It 3G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/8 64
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/5-7/11) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Chub Wagon 4F 6f (ft) DEL 7/10 96
They Shot Sonny 7G 6f (ft) DEL 7/7 92
Spotted Bull 3G 6f (ft) DEL 7/10 87
Be Sneaky 3F 6f (ft) DEL 7/10 86
Holy Saint 4G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/5 85
Blue Sky Venezuela 5M 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/5 84
Texas Reward 3F 6f (ft) DEL 7/7 84
Studio B 6G 6f (ft) DEL 7/8 80
Best Cause 3F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/7 76
Just Enough 5G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/7 74
Captivating Gal 3F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/5 72
Nurse Rachett 3F 6f (ft) DEL 7/8 70
Sneer 4F 6f (ft) DEL 7/10 70
Bob Man 3G 6f (ft) DEL 7/5 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/5-7/11) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Dalika (GER) 5M 1 3/8m (sf) DEL 7/10 95
Rohrbacher 5G 1m (fm) DEL 7/8 87
Shendam (FR) 5G 1 3/8m (gd) DEL 7/5 87
Trifor Gold 5G 7 1/2f (fm) DEL 7/8 84
Rising Bella 4F 7 1/2f (fm) DEL 7/7 83
Entertainment 4G 1 1/16m (sf) DEL 7/10 80
Sally’s Mustang 3F 7 1/2f (fm) DEL 7/7 75
Be Yourself 3G 1m 70y (sf) DEL 7/10 72
Hard to Be Humble 4G 5f (gd) DEL 7/5 72
Holly’s Lady 5M 7 1/2f (fm) DEL 7/7 67
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/5-7/11) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Fourteeneightyfour 2C 5f (ft) DEL 7/5 90
Boss Lady Kim 2F 5f (ft) DEL 7/5 74
She’s a Big Deal 2F 5f (ft) DEL 7/8 53

