Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats July 13

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Wesley A. Ward/John R. Velazquez 18 11 61%
Ari Herbertson/Julien Couton 16 9 56%
Timothy C. Kreiser/William P. Otero 15 8 53%
Paulo H. Lobo/Santiago Gonzalez 17 9 53%
Maria Bowersock/Ronald Dale Allen, Jr. 23 11 48%
Temple D. Rushton/Jarred Journet 21 10 48%
Jamie Ness/Frankie Pennington 30 14 47%
Jonathan Wong/Catalino Martinez 15 7 47%
Karl Broberg/Emanuel Nieves 22 10 45%
M. Anthony Ferraro/Luis E. Perez 22 10 45%
Bob Baffert/Abel Cedillo 18 8 44%
Juan Chavez/Chris Fackler 18 8 44%
James R. Jackson/Ricardo Mejias 16 7 44%
Andy Gladd/Jose Angel Medina 21 9 43%
Jared Brown/Jorge Carreno 33 14 42%
Robert E. Reid, Jr./Frankie Pennington 19 8 42%
M. Brent Davidson/Obed Sanchez 17 7 41%
Scott Becker/Victor Santiago 55 22 40%
Jeffrey S. Englehart/Andre Shivnarine Worrie 20 8 40%
Todd W. Fincher/Tracy J. Hebert 20 8 40%
Jaqueline Smith/Joree L. Scriver 15 6 40%
Chris J. Englehart/John R. Davila, Jr. 56 22 39%
Jonathan Wong/Kyle Frey 28 11 39%
Chris A. Hartman/Mitchell Murrill 34 13 38%
W. Bret Calhoun/David Cabrera 16 6 38%
Jose H. Delgado/Jose C. Ferrer 16 6 38%
Steve L. Hall/Chris Fackler 16 6 38%

