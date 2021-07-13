Brisnet Trainer/Jockey Stats July 13

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Wesley A. Ward/John R. Velazquez
|
| 18
|
| 11
|
| 61%
|Ari Herbertson/Julien Couton
|
| 16
|
| 9
|
| 56%
|Timothy C. Kreiser/William P. Otero
|
| 15
|
| 8
|
| 53%
|Paulo H. Lobo/Santiago Gonzalez
|
| 17
|
| 9
|
| 53%
|Maria Bowersock/Ronald Dale Allen, Jr.
|
| 23
|
| 11
|
| 48%
|Temple D. Rushton/Jarred Journet
|
| 21
|
| 10
|
| 48%
|Jamie Ness/Frankie Pennington
|
| 30
|
| 14
|
| 47%
|Jonathan Wong/Catalino Martinez
|
| 15
|
| 7
|
| 47%
|Karl Broberg/Emanuel Nieves
|
| 22
|
| 10
|
| 45%
|M. Anthony Ferraro/Luis E. Perez
|
| 22
|
| 10
|
| 45%
|Bob Baffert/Abel Cedillo
|
| 18
|
| 8
|
| 44%
|Juan Chavez/Chris Fackler
|
| 18
|
| 8
|
| 44%
|James R. Jackson/Ricardo Mejias
|
| 16
|
| 7
|
| 44%
|Andy Gladd/Jose Angel Medina
|
| 21
|
| 9
|
| 43%
|Jared Brown/Jorge Carreno
|
| 33
|
| 14
|
| 42%
|Robert E. Reid, Jr./Frankie Pennington
|
| 19
|
| 8
|
| 42%
|M. Brent Davidson/Obed Sanchez
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|Scott Becker/Victor Santiago
|
| 55
|
| 22
|
| 40%
|Jeffrey S. Englehart/Andre Shivnarine Worrie
|
| 20
|
| 8
|
| 40%
|Todd W. Fincher/Tracy J. Hebert
|
| 20
|
| 8
|
| 40%
|Jaqueline Smith/Joree L. Scriver
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Chris J. Englehart/John R. Davila, Jr.
|
| 56
|
| 22
|
| 39%
|Jonathan Wong/Kyle Frey
|
| 28
|
| 11
|
| 39%
|Chris A. Hartman/Mitchell Murrill
|
| 34
|
| 13
|
| 38%
|W. Bret Calhoun/David Cabrera
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Jose H. Delgado/Jose C. Ferrer
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Steve L. Hall/Chris Fackler
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
