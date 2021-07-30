Dynamic One rallies from the back to win Curlin

Dynamic One gave the form of the Kentucky Derby (G1) an additional minor boost when the chestnut made a last-to-first rally in Friday’s $120,000 Curlin S. at Saratoga.

Restricted to nonwinners of a stakes over a mile, the Curlin was Dynamic One’s first outing since finishing 18th of 19 in the May 1 Derby at Churchill Downs for trainer Todd Pletcher.

The Union Rags colt had previously finished second by a neck in the Wood Memorial (G2) to longshot stablemate Bourbonic, one race after breaking his maiden at Aqueduct in his fourth career start.

Settled at the back of the field of seven under Irad Ortiz Jr., Dynamic One stayed there until entering the stretch, when Ortiz called on him to advance through a wide gap between rivals.

While 1.35-1 favorite First Captain was hung very wide turning for home and struggled to make up ground out in the middle of the track, Dynamic One powered to a 1 3/4-length score over last-out maiden winner Miles D. Dwyer (G3) winner First Captain was a well-beaten third while suffering his first loss in four starts.

Owned in partnership by Phipps Stable, who bred the colt, Repole Stable, in whose colors he wore, and St Elias Stable, Dynamic One covered 1 1/8 miles over a good track in 1:49.34 and paid $8.50.

Dynamic One earned a winner’s share of $66,000, boosting his career earnings to $260,120 from a line of 7-2-2-0.

“I really think he’ll be competitive in the Travers (G1),” said Vinnie Viola of St. Elias Stable. “I think that’s where Todd will aim him after today. It’s up to Todd, but that’s what we’re thinking.”

Bred in Kentucky, Dynamic One was produced by Beat the Drums, a daughter of Smart Strike and 2002 champion juvenile filly Storm Flag Flying. Dynamic One’s fourth dam was the undefeated Hall of Famer Personal Ensign.