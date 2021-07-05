Ellis Park At a Glance July 5

|ELLIS PARK AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 3.06 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 45%, Favorite Itm%: 75%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|42.38
|Daily Double
|35.44
|Trifecta
|194.08
|Pick 3
|182.87
|Superfecta
|1,323.56
|Pick 4
|982.64
|Pick 5
|7,646.96
|Super High Five
|2,523.00
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|Cox Brad H.
|20
|9
|4
|2
|3.29
|8
|25%
|Foley Gregory D.
|10
|4
|0
|1
|14.75
|1
|18%
|Ward Wesley A.
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2.30
|0
|28%
|Brisset Rodolphe
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2.17
|1
|18%
|Moquett Ron
|5
|2
|0
|1
|6.54
|0
|16%
|Foster Eric N.
|6
|2
|0
|1
|5.42
|1
|8%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|Hernandez, Jr. Brian Joseph
|12
|5
|2
|3
|3.03
|4
|16%
|Saez Gabriel
|10
|3
|1
|0
|5.38
|1
|14%
