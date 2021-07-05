July 5, 2021

Ellis Park At a Glance July 5

ELLIS PARK AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 3.06 – 1
Favorite Win%: 45%, Favorite Itm%: 75%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta42.38
Daily Double35.44
Trifecta194.08
Pick 3182.87
Superfecta1,323.56
Pick 4982.64
Pick 57,646.96
Super High Five2,523.00
TRACK BIAS MEET(06/27 – 07/04)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 7 57% E Middle
6.0fDirt 6 50% E Rail/Ins
1 MileDirt 11 36% E/P Inside
Turf Sprint 4 50% E Inside
Turf Routes 8 25% E/P Middle
TRACK BIAS WEEK(06/28 – 07/04)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 6 50% E Middle
6.0fDirt 5 40% E/P Rail/Ins
1 MileDirt 11 36% E/P Inside
Turf Sprint 4 50% E Inside
Turf Routes 4 25% E/P Middle
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Cox Brad H. 20 9 4 2 3.29 8 25%
Foley Gregory D. 10 4 0 1 14.75 1 18%
Ward Wesley A. 2 2 0 0 2.30 0 28%
Brisset Rodolphe 3 2 0 1 2.17 1 18%
Moquett Ron 5 2 0 1 6.54 0 16%
Foster Eric N. 6 2 0 1 5.42 1 8%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Hernandez, Jr. Brian Joseph 12 5 2 3 3.03 4 16%
Saez Gabriel 10 3 1 0 5.38 1 14%

*


