Forbidden Apple attracts Brown trio and speedy Rinaldi

Forbidden Apple S. (G3) — Race 9 (5:39 p.m. ET)

Trainer Chad Brown’s trio of contenders in Friday’s $150,000 Forbidden Apple S. (G3) at Saratoga figure to attract plenty of wagering support and interest, though the speedy Rinaldi could prove a danger in his own right.

A three-time winner in four tries over Saratoga’s inner turf, Rinaldi captured the West Point S. for New York-breds near the end of the 2020 Spa season, and later acquitted himself well against open company twice.

Beaten less than a length by returning rivals Therapist and Delaware in the Artie Schiller S. at Aqueduct last November, Rinaldi nearly made all in the April 10 Danger’s Hour S. over the same course but was run down late by Delaware. Rinaldi breaks from post in the one-mile Forbidden Apple for trainer James Bond.

Delaware, one of Brown’s three, has shown more aptitude at the Big A than elsewhere since his importation. Stablemates Value Proposition, who enters off a strong allowance win at Belmont, and Group 3 winner Sacred Life, third in the Maker’s Mark Mile (G1) two back, both figure to receive more backing.

“Early on, he was a bit difficult to get to focus on his job. He now appears to be much more focused and confident in his works and in his last race,” said Brown of Value Proposition.

Corelli, who captured a key renewal of the Henry Clark S. at Pimlico in April prior to running third in the Monmouth (G3), and Logical Myth, a dual stakes winner last winter at Fair Grounds, merit consideration, while Made You Look, Flying Scotsman, and Sanctuary City have all fared better in the allowance ranks of late.