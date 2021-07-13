Front Run the Fed tops Fasig-Tipton HORA at $440,000

Graded stakes performers, promising sophomores, and a couple of classic also-rans will be worth following for new connections after selling at Monday’s Fasig-Tipton July Selected Horses of Racing Age Sale.

Front Run the Fed, hitherto a useful turf campaigner for Klaravich Stables, commanded the top price of $440,000 from George Sharp Racing. The five-year-old will bring a record of 13-4-4-2, $391,150, into the barn of trainer Caio Caramori.

📽️ Watch Hip 647 FRONT RUN THE FED sell for $440K at July Selected Horses of Racing Age! 5YO Front Run the Fed is a stakes winning son of Fed Biz who has earned more than $390K to date. Congrats to the connections! #FasigHORA #FasigSelected @EliteRaceSales @GSharpRacing pic.twitter.com/UVu7SZe8kU — Fasig-Tipton (@FasigTiptonCo) July 12, 2021

Formerly with Chad Brown, Front Run the Fed captured the 2019 Better Talk Now S. over a mile at Saratoga and later proved effective in sprints. The son of Fed Biz dead-heated for second in last September’s Turf Sprint (G3) at Kentucky Downs, beaten just a neck by Imprimis, and finished a creditable sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1) at Keeneland.

Placed in both starts this season at Belmont Park, Front Run the Fed missed by a head to Casa Creed in the seven-furlong Elusive Quality S. April 24 and took third in the one-mile Poker S. (G3) in his latest. His ground versatility and consistency suggest that he can continue to do well.

Front Run the Fed was offered by Elite, agent, which consigned six of the top nine sellers.

What it’s all about! @FasigTiptonCo HORA sale topper Front Run the Fed with his new owner @GSharpRacing and trainer @caraway_racing!



A big thank you to loyal clients Klaravich Stables & Chad Brown for entrusting us with his care. Best of luck to his new connections! pic.twitter.com/85aKkimxcJ — EliteSales (@EliteRaceSales) July 13, 2021

Stilleto Boy entered the ring fresh off his biggest career win, a 16.70-1 upset of the July 2 Iowa Derby for an ownership group including trainer Doug Anderson. The Shackleford gelding will try to keep his momentum going at Del Mar after selling to California-based Steve Moger for $420,000.

Consigned by Paramount Sales, agent, Stilleto Boy has bankrolled $249,675, from a 7-2-2-2 line. The chestnut placed in four straight maidens, including a near-miss to future Indiana Derby (G3) winner Mr. Wireless, before scoring at Oaklawn Park. After Stilleto Boy was fourth in his stakes debut in the June 4 Prairie Mile, Anderson wanted him on the lead in the Iowa Derby, and reverting to those tactics paid dividends. That running style should come in handy in Southern California.

https://t.co/65XXkiuoIB



Hip 557 Stilleto Boy,, Iowa Derby Winner. A scopey, good moving, sound horse with a wonderful mind, he has been showing like a champ @FasigTiptonCo barn 12. — Lesley Campion (@lesley_campion) July 11, 2021

Also last seen victorious at Prairie Meadows was Josie. She landed the July 3 Iowa Distaff in her first stakes try for Steve Landers Racing and trainer Brad Cox, upping her resume to 14-4-4-2, $266,867. KatieRich Farms went to $300,000 to purchase the four-year-old filly from the Elite consignment.

Although Josie could have more upside on the racetrack, the gray has broodmare value for the future. By the Tapit stallion Race Day, Josie is a half-sister to Grade 3-winning sire Prospective. Two of her half-sisters are already graded stakes producers, as the dams of current Santa Ynez S. (G2) heroine Kalypso as well as Grade 3-placed Herd Immunity.

Well-bred sophomore Devils Sky overcame a tough trip to break his maiden June 6 on the Gulfstream Park turf for Randy Bradshaw and George Weaver. The Into Mischief colt caught the eye of bloodstock adviser Donato Lanni, who bought him on behalf of Joseph Bucci for $250,000.

From the immediate family of champion and freshman sire Classic Empire, Devils Sky is a half-brother to Grade 2-placed His Glory. Four Star Sales, agent, offered the twice-raced prospect with scope to progress – and no shortage of opportunities.

Great result today for my dad & brothers w/ DEVILS SKY bringing 250k, going to Joseph Bucci, Donato Lanni Agt. 🎉It’s always fun to sell a big horse but even better when it’s for family. Thanks to @FasigTiptonCo for putting on a great sale. Looking forward to following this colt! pic.twitter.com/cFLYwN0cIT — Ashley Bradshaw Franz (@afranz8440) July 12, 2021

Grade 2 winner Fearless is a five-year-old, but still relatively unexposed with a record of 9-4-2-1, $471,280. Elite consigned the gelding as agent for CHC Inc. (China Horse Club) and WinStar Farm. Repole Stable, through West Bloodstock, scooped him up for $205,000. Thus Fearless figures to stay with trainer Todd Pletcher.

The son of Ghostzapper didn’t make it to the races until the end of his sophomore year, December 2019, but he quickly showed talent. Although he found graded company a bit too much in early 2020, Fearless has held his own since launching a comeback this campaign. He won the Gulfstream Park Mile (G2) off the bench, placed second by a half-length to the streaking Silver State in the Oaklawn H. (G2), and most recently finished a better-than-appears third as the 11-10 favorite in the Pimlico Special (G3).

Out of the multiple Grade 1-placed Street Cry mare And Why Not, Fearless is a half-brother to multiple Grade 3-placed stakes winner Just Whistle. He descends from the all-star family of Althea, and if he can stay healthy, Fearless has a right to add to the trophy cabinet.

📽️ Watch Hip 642 FEARLESS sell for $205K at July Selected Horses of Racing Age! 5YO Fearless (Ghostzapper) is a Grade 2 winning earner of more than $470K to date. Congrats to the connections! #FasigHORA #FasigSelected @EliteRaceSales @Westbloodstock pic.twitter.com/LIR5LZMQI1 — Fasig-Tipton (@FasigTiptonCo) July 12, 2021

Fellow Elite offering Hozier just won a July 4 allowance at Ellis Park for new trainer Rodolphe Brisset, who acted to keep him in the shedrow. Brisset prevailed by bidding $200,000 on behalf of Mary and Ted Nixon, known to be involved in Starlight Racing. Starlight had been part of the colt’s prior ownership portfolio, led by SF Racing.

Once an understudy on the Kentucky Derby (G1) trail for Bob Baffert, Hozier was second in the Rebel S. (G2) to then-stablemate Concert Tour at odds of 18.80-1. The son of Pioneerof the Nile and Grade 2-winning sprinter Merry Meadow then trailed in the Arkansas Derby (G1) and got outdueled as a 3-5 shot in the Sir Barton S.

Hozier’s ownership consortium transferred him to Brisset for the June 26 Ohio Derby (G3), where he flopped in last. Brisset wheeled him right back at Ellis, and Hozier responded to advance his record to 7-2-2-0, $311,460. Not the most reliable so far, he could find himself with realistic spotting.

Another transfer from Baffert to Brisset, Myopic, also sold under the Elite banner for $200,000, in his case to Nick Hines, as agent for Clayton Weist. The SF Racing homebred was unplaced in two starts at Santa Anita this spring, but romped in an Indiana Grand maiden June 23. By Candy Ride and out of an Unbridled’s Song half-sister to Yankee Gentleman, from the family of champion Shared Belief, Myopic could yet pan out.

Perhaps the most intriguing seller was Ocean Atlantique, the former Arqana sales topper and European classic hopeful who has turned out to be an underachiever. Gaveled down for $180,000 to Three Diamonds Farm, he would bring more than the usual raw material for trainer Mike Maker to reshape.

Ocean Atlantique, from the first crop of American Pharoah, hails from a superb female line. His dam, Tare Green, is a Giant’s Causeway half-sister to champion Leroidesanimaux. Third dam Kerali is famous for producing Juddmonte’s blue hen Hasili.

A €1.1 million Arqana May two-year-old acquisition by the Coolmore partners, Ocean Atlantique was trained in France by Andre Fabre. His eight-length maiden conquest at Saint-Cloud propelled him to TDN “Rising Star” status, and his initial outings in 2020 kept the classic dream alive. After Ocean Atlantique’s reappearing second in the Prix la Force (G3), and five-length victory in the Prix de Suresnes, he went off as the 5.60-1 second choice in the Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby) (G1). But he disappointed in 10th behind Mishriff, and wound up fifth in his two ensuing starts last fall.

Fascinating Stateside switch – Ocean Atlantique was a big French Classic hope in 2020, and the American Pharoah colt makes his US debut at @keenelandracing on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing at 9.57pm — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 7, 2021

Ocean Atlantique resurfaced stateside in the colors of Mrs. R.G. Hillen, and the barn of Brendan Walsh, this spring. But the change of scenery didn’t have the desired effect. His best result in three tries was a third in a 1 3/16-mile Keeneland turf allowance. Ocean Atlantique was consigned by Hunter Valley Farm, agent, with a mark of 10-2-2-1, $74,086.

Last year’s 14th-place finisher in the Kentucky Derby, Attachment Rate, hopes for better fortunes after selling via Elite for $160,000 to William S. Sparks, who has horses with Ron Moquett.

Previously trained by Dale Romans for Jim Bakke and Gerald Isbister, the Hard Spun colt has earned $236,422 from a record of 16-3-3-3. Attachment Rate has yet to win a stakes, but he’s chased some classy opponents when placing in the 2020 Gotham S. (G3) (Mischevious Alex), Unbridled S. (Dr Post), and Ellis Park Derby (Art Collector) as well as the April 3 Commonwealth S. (G3) (Flagstaff). Most effective around one turn, the four-year-old could emulate maternal relatives Hymn Book and Data Link by coming into his own as an older horse.