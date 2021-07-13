Indiana Grand Circles & Squares Analysis for July 14

RACE 7 – Snack S.

Even though OptixPLOT shows a “Green” PlotFit, there is a lack of Surface/Distance data (Diamonds) with many in this field and a challenge in terms of handicapping this race with the limited turf data. In this case, upgrading Notes, Grades and OptixFIG will fill in the gaps left by the Surface/Distance Plot.

#1 TROUBLED JUSTICE is one of the few that has both Standard and a Surface/Distance Plot and showing the same Quad IV position as a Square. He could be favored in here as that “known” runner to the public and while tough to knock coming off the B+ OptixGRADE for that debut win over this course and distance, he will be tested in this spot and still lacks the foundation of others.

#3 ALTERED is one of those “Diamonds” with the lack of Surface/Distance data; however, he can be upgraded in here with the “TURF” Projection in his two most recent OptixNOTES. His OptixFIG stack up in RANGE and lacks “Red” in the Past 3 Runlines.

The “Red” Keywords are in play for #2 NOBODY LISTENS (cross-entered in a Tuesday allowance) and #6 A FEW TOO MANY. Both horses hold OptixFIG in RANGE though in addition to the “Red” are still unproven at a route of ground and could be shorter numbers on the board in this event.

#5 LOOKIN AT JUSTICE fits in terms of class with the B OptixGRADE winning the Indiana Futurity last season and coming off the B- OptixGRADE finishing third in the Hoosier Breeders Sophomore S. three weeks ago. The winner of that race, #9 HARD LUCK JUSTICE, is entered as main-track-only. Though Hard Luck Justice can be upgraded should a surface switch occur, he is likely to be a shorter price coming off that win, and the value still sides with Lookin at Justice of the pair.

#7 SUDDEN SHIFT will also return from the Hoosier Breeders Sophomore, looking to rebound from that disappointing run. He has races that have been competitive at the allowance and stakes level last season with OptixFIG sitting in RANGE. His trip in that stakes race three weeks ago might have been more subtle and one he could improve from, as the rider that day, Parker, asked him to race closer to the pace. That is a bit of a change from his preferred “PC” RunStyle. He will find a rider change today with Sanjur taking over and could see a move forward with a change in tactics.

#8 BOOK OF ROMEO has the Surface/Distance experience which could carry against this unproven group; however, he will require that edge as his OptixFIG and GRADES (class) are slightly below others in this field. That extends to #4 COMPASS POINT, the other Gorham runner and stablemate to Sudden Shift.