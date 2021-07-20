Indiana Grand Circles & Squares Analysis for July 21

Race 5 — Send It In Army S.

The “Yellow” PlotFit is noted here even as the Plot mostly lines up along the Diagonal and with minimal changes from Standard to Surface/Distance. The “Sun” Contention and honest 34 SpeedRate will also be considered in terms of pace and race shape. That will come into play with the two Quad I runners, #3 I’M CORFU and #5 LONG WEEKEND.

Both horses are not only in Quad I but also positioned above the Par Line, an indication of a speed duel. I’m Corfu presents a slight edge as a Square suggesting more finish of the two, though Long Weekend has some back class and, noting his current form, the two most recent starts impacting his Plot shape. Long Weekend has the back class and OptixFIG that could give him the edge in here returning from this 90-day break back to his top form.

Those two will likely be joined, albeit briefly, by #1 ROCK N JUNE BUG based on the Quad III position. He lacks stick compared to those two to the second call (y-axis) as well as finish based on the Large Circle. #2 HOME BASE will also look to make his run from Quad III, though could be in the right spot tracking off that Quad I pacesetting pair looking to take first run. He will find class relief (change in OptixFigRANGE) coming out of the Kelly’s Landing S. last month at Churchill Downs, a graded-quality race, and can be upgraded on class today.

#4 DOUBLE TOUGH has the challenge today wheeling back in a week off the allowance win and recording a season top OptixFIG in the process. This is a tougher test both in class and timing taking on open company.

#6 MOJO MAN will require a trip and the pace necessary to make his run from Quad IV. His OptixFIG fit in RANGE and is coming into this race on a progressive pattern making his third start off the layoff. His class stacks up at this level keying off the B OptixGRADE earned in the Aristides S. on May 29 and upside from the B- OptixGRADE slightly against the profile closing in the Iowa Sprint earlier this month.